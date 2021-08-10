Cancel
Sports

Sportstalk with Scott Beatty and Loren Tate 8-10-21

The News-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Tonight Scott and Loren look at Illini Football training camp. Tonight's guests Matt Stevens from IlliniGuys.com. Grant Thompson WDWS GM to announce a two hour sports talk Monday -Friday.

Grant Thompson
#Sportstalk#Illini Football
General Motors
Sports
SportsThe News-Gazette

Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk 8-7-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Steve Kelly and Loren Tate talk sports with UI Associate athletic director Kent Brown , Doug Bucshon from Rivels.com and Orange & Blue News, Matt Tait from KUSports.com and the Lawrence Journal World, UI Professor of Recreation, Sport & Tourism and former volleyball coach Don Hardin, and Tom Ackerman from KMOX, St. Louis.
NFLThe News-Gazette

Frazier, Ford, Peters: Illini sports rep helps college athletes cash in

DALLAS — When selecting a representative to handle his name/image/likeness opportunities, Illini men’s basketball player Trent Frazier said he “went with the best one available.”. His choice was 2010 Illini grad Brian Bradtke, CEO of B2 (pronounced B-squared) Enterprises, a Dallas-based sports-marketing company. In the span of 20 years, Bradtke...
Illinois StateThe News-Gazette

Roley relishes homecoming with Illinois football: 'It's in my blood'

CHAMPAIGN — Pete Roley can’t recall exactly where he was interviewing for a job when the question came up. But he does remember the query. And his response to it. “I interviewed for a coach as a young kid. I thought he asked me a very interesting question. He said, ‘What would be your dream job?’” Roley said. “I said, ‘You know what’d be really cool is it’d be awesome to work for Illinois and make Illinois a championship team.’”
Indianapolis, INinsideradio.com

Bob Jenkins

Bob Jenkins, the longtime radio and TV voice of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has died at the age of 73. Jenkins was diagnosed with cancer eight months ago, according to The Athletic. Jenkins first joined the MS Radio Network as a backstretch announcer in 1979. He held several positions at the...
Alabama StateThe News-Gazette

Illinois football notebook: Henry sees value in Alabama transfer Smith

Linebackers coach Andy Buh is thrilled to have super-senior Jake Hansen back for his sixth year with the Illini. “He’s fun to coach,” Buh said of Hansen, who has been on the Illinois roster since 2016. “He’s seen a lot of football. … I love what he brings every day to the team. All of the great things about being around a veteran leader, he brings.” Aside from a knee injury that forced Hansen to miss the entire 2017 season, the Tarpon Springs, Fla., native has been a key cog for the Illini from the jump. Hansen tallied two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2020, and his 10 career forced fumbles ranks third on Illinois’ all-time list behind Simeon Rice (13) and Whitney Mercilus (11).
Illinois StateThe News-Gazette

Illinois football notebook: Newton ready to build on strong freshman campaign

No date has been mentioned more within Illinois circles this summer than August 28. On that Saturday, fans will file into Memorial Stadium for the first time in two years as the Illini host Big Ten opponent Nebraska to begin the Bret Bielema era. The Illini have been focused on Nebraska for months, though they won’t zero in on the Cornhuskers in earnest until late next week. “For openers, usually ten days out is when we transition and kind of break camp,” Bielema said. “But we’ve obviously sprinkled in certain things that they do on offense and defense — their offense is a lot different from what our offense does.”
MLBPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Current Champ Matt Amodio Has Hilarious Request for Joe Buck After MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Announcing Gig

On Friday morning, current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio shared an amusing request for guest host Joe Buck following last night’s “Field of Dreams” baseball game. Last night, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox played ball on a specially made field for the one-off game. The two teams appeared from the corn fields near the original baseball diamond from Kevin Costner’s popular 1989 movie. The fans in attendance didn’t just experience an amazing venue, but a great game as well. The high-scoring matchup went down to the wire as Chicago’s Tim Anderson hit a walk-off homer for the 9-8 win.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Hoge: Justin Fields delivers breakout performance at camp

LAKE FOREST – If you were waiting for Justin Fields’ breakout practice as a Chicago Bear, it happened Thursday at Halas Hall against the Miami Dolphins. For most of the two-hour session, the Bears’ offense looked uninspiring, but Fields would occasionally interrupt the monotony with an eye-popping throw. It started early when the rookie quarterback slowly shuffled left but threw right and floated a dime across his body to tight end Jesper Horsted.
Screven County, GAaugustachronicle.com

Dreaming big & living big at Screven County Middle

Mirroring the overall school system, the Screven County Middle School vision is “Where everyone matters, everyone learns, and everyone succeeds.”. This year – thanks in part to a lively kickoff led by a former NFL player – the SCMS staff and students have added the mantra “Dream BigLive Big” for the 2021-2022 school term.
College Sportsthespun.com

ESPN Announces New “Anthem” For 2021 College Football Season

ESPN will be changing things up a bit for the 2021-22 college football season. Specifically, there will be a new theme song used as their musical backdrop. On Friday, the Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that the song “Run It” by recording artist DJ Snake, with Rick Ross and Rich Brian, will be the new anthem for the network’s college football broadcast this year. The song was first released today and is also part of the soundtrack for their parent company Disney’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Strong UI presence among top 100 players

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. The run-up to every college basketball season includes a multitude of lists. Multiple takes on a...
Bangs, TXkoxe.com

First Hall of Honor Inductees Announced in Bangs

BANGS – Bangs High School honored its inaugural Hall of Honor class during Thursday night’s Meet the Dragons event. The 2021 class of five inductees included James Segrest, Tommy Sikes, Garner McClatchy, Eric Cole and David Cole. The son and daughter of Garner “Dooder” McClatchy, Eric Cole and David Cole...
NFLThe News-Gazette

Training camp 101: Coordinators chime in

Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is seeing competition at every corner in the second week of training camp. It’s already led to significant progress in his eyes. “There’s been a lot of growth from a schematic standpoint and understanding what we’re trying to do,” Walters said. “What leverage side we need to have, what the checks are that we have to get into … it creates more consistent play.” One area that has shown improvement this summer has been the safeties, led by junior Sydney Brown. “They’ve got to be great communicators,” Walters said. “Not only identifying formations and giving us the right call, but also (having situational football knowledge). I’ve been pleased with that group because the amount of mental errors has been small.”
Creighton, NEGoCreighton.com

Sakowski & Hickman Earn BIG EAST Institutional Scholar-Athlete Scholarships

NEW YORK -- Creighton University's John Sakowski and Naomi Hickman have been named recipients of 2020-21 BIG EAST Institutional Scholar-Athlete Scholarships, the league announced on Wednesday. Each institutional winner receives $2,000 toward graduate studies. An Omaha product, Sakowski completed his sixth and final season with Creighton Baseball in May. In...
Footballcneagles.com

Carson-Newman Football: Scott Brock previews the linebackers 8--10-21

Carson-Newman football linebacker coach Scott Brock previews the position group for 2021. -- Stay current with all of the latest Carson-Newman athletics news by following the Eagles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. https://www.facebook.com/CNEagles http://instagram.com/cnathletics https://twitter.com/CNathletics The official website of Carson-Newman athletics can be found by visiting http://cneagles.com/ Be sure to subscribe to Mossy Creek Conversations, A Carson-Newman Athletics Podcast, on Apple, Google, Spotify and Anchor.

Comments / 0

