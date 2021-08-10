Sportstalk with Scott Beatty and Loren Tate 8-10-21

Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is seeing competition at every corner in the second week of training camp. It’s already led to significant progress in his eyes. “There’s been a lot of growth from a schematic standpoint and understanding what we’re trying to do,” Walters said. “What leverage side we need to have, what the checks are that we have to get into … it creates more consistent play.” One area that has shown improvement this summer has been the safeties, led by junior Sydney Brown. “They’ve got to be great communicators,” Walters said. “Not only identifying formations and giving us the right call, but also (having situational football knowledge). I’ve been pleased with that group because the amount of mental errors has been small.”