Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry to grow by USD 888.97 million at almost 49.93% during 2021-2025. The report highlights an exhaustive analysis of dominant, strong, and industry-focused market participants. Some prominent blockchain technology market players in the transportation and logistics industry include Accenture Plc( Ireland) , Capgemini SE( France) , Infosys Ltd.( India) , International Business Machines Corp.(US) , Microsoft Corp.(US) , Oracle Corp.(US) , SAP SE( Germany) , Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.( India) , Tencent Holdings Ltd.( China), and Wipro Ltd.( India).

The report on the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the growing use of blockchain technology for trucking, the booming e-commerce industry, and increasing cross-border trade. In addition, the advent of blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), surging growth of quantum computing, growing demand for green logistics, and rising strategic alliances are some of the prominent trends anticipated to drive the market's growth in the next few years. However, high cost for implementing and maintaining blockchain technology may impede the market growth.

The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry covers the following areas:

Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry SizingBlockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry ForecastBlockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry Analysis

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by mode (sea, land, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Sea was the largest mode segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market. 55% of the growth will be contributed from North America during the forecast period

Related Reports on Information Technology Include: Blockchain Identity Management Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sea was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets.

