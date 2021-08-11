Cancel
Economy

Fremo X700 - The World's Smallest 1000W Power Station

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fremo, an up-and -coming company in the North American electronics market, introduces a new and improved compact and portable power station called Fremo X700, soon-to-be -available on Kickstarter. With their existing product offerings of portable batteries and power banks, they kicked it up a notch by adding Fremo X700 to their product lineup. Its compact size and cutting-edge design make it a contender to watch out for among its category.

Unlike other portable power stations, Fremo focused on making it user-friendly with an intuitive interface. The screen of the modern control panel on top of the unit changes depending on the function selected. Not only that, its sleek and contemporary outer shell design makes it stand out among the competition.

Fremo X700 is truly an innovative and developed product that has a 700Wh capacity with 1000W output. With a 180W max input, it can charge the X700 from 0 to 80% in just 3 hours. In addition, it supports a 100W solar input, which makes it perfect for off-the-grid adventures.

World's Smallest Portable Power Station

Fremo X700 is the world's smallest LiFePO4 portable power station giving efficient power to any electronics. It is a small as an A4 size bond paper. It is heavy in capacity and light on carbon footprint. Fremo X700 can be very useful for people who loveto travel and do activities such as camping, beach getaway, and it is very suitable for a power outage.

Portable Power at Its Best

At only 14.8 lbs (6.7 kg), FREMO X700 offers 1000W of continuous power with a peak power of 1200W, along with a 700Wh capacity. This compact powerhouse is enough to provide power to a coffee machine to make at least 24 cups. It can also run a car refrigerator for over 10 hours. It uses Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFEPO4), the safest lithium power source in the industry.

Intuitively Designed

Fremo designed the X700's interface to meet the needs of the digital age. It has a modern operation panel placed on top and a UI interface that changes depending on the selected function. The Fremo X700 Pro gives an intuitive user interface that most portable power stations lack.

Light Up the Darkness

The X700 comes with a handy detachable magnetic flashlight. It's perfect for emergency use or going off-the-grid for over 12 hours. Just stick it to any magnetic surface to where light is needed.

The Fremo X700 will be available on Kickstarter, starting at $549. For more information about Fremo, visit https://www.ifremo.com/.

About Fremo

FREMO was founded in 2020. It is a product team financed by Scud, one of the world's three largest battery manufacturers.

The dedicated founding team members are from the well-known world's top 500 technology companies. The FREMO team is committed to design-driven innovation to create products with high technology aesthetics. FREMO's vision is to develop an intelligent travel ecosystem that allows everyone to move, connect, breathe and live freely.

In the future, FREMO intends to focus on product design, R&D, an intelligent ecosystem building + clean energy technology mining and become a forward-looking clean energy solutions company.

Fremo Team Phone: 626-418-5159Email: support@ifremo.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fremo-x700---the-worlds-smallest-1000w-power-station-301352854.html

SOURCE Fremo

