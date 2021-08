BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics’ search for a point guard may be ending soon, with the team reportedly holding contract talks with free agent Dennis Schroder. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report first reported Boston’s interest in the former Lakers point guard on Friday afternoon, with Hoops Hype’s Michael Soto reporting that the two sides could agree on a one or two-year deal with a player option. Talks between Schroder and Boston are “ongoing,” according to Fischer. Schroder would give the Celtics a solid scorer at point guard, which the team has been searching for since shipping out Kemba Walker this summer. Though...