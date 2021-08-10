Assembly Permit Application submitted by the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce for their Great Columbia Crossing
The Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the 24th day of August, 2021, at 10:00A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider an Assembly Permit Application submitted by the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce for their Great Columbia Crossing run/walk event on October 10, 2021. The hearing will be held via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/347547406 or in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Courthouse Annex located at 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA. Any person may appear and offer their comments regarding the Assembly Permit Application.www.chinookobserver.com
