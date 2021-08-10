Cancel
Grays Harbor County, WA

Estate of: MARGO ROSE MAY REAVES, Deceased. NO. 21-4-00199-14 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-00199-14 The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in R.C.W. 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

