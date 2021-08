In 2007, I was getting ready to run the Boston Marathon (for the second time). I had run the race once as a fundraiser, but in 2007 I had qualified. I was a contestant. Lo and behold, as many people will remember, a nor'easter lashed the area and threatened to cancel the race, but the race went forward as the storm hit south of us, crashing into New York and Northern New Jersey with such force that rivers flooded and swept vehicles away. Six people were killed by the flooding waters of the Ramapo River in Mahwah, including my sister, Mary Patricia "MP" Wagner.