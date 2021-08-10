Cancel
The Brooks Koepka-Bruce Lietzke Connection and Early Ryder Cup Predictions

By Jay Delsing
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Jay Delsing and co-host John Perles analyze the news in this week's podcast, including how Brooks is like Bruce Lietzke, the kinda tiresome Brooks-Bryson feud and share some interesting takes on new faces we might see next month at the Ryder Cup. Plus, Jay and Perlie make a bet on whether or not Tiger Woods will make his public golf return that week as a member of the USA's coaching ranks.

Click above to listen to the latest "Golf with Jay Delsing" podcast and find more episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network.

