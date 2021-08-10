Cancel
A Businessman's Prerogative: FOMO on News

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 3 days ago

A new era of Nintendo analysis has begun; introducing A Businessman's Prerogative. A brief preamble: I am a gifted businessman. My opinions are the bedrock of great enterprises. You should listen to A Businessman's Prerogative - short free ideas for building wealth. Today we're going to discuss the day's news:...

Video GamesComicBook

Abandoned Developer Blue Box Deletes App Delay Tweets, Claims Patch Is Coming Today

The situation surrounding Abandoned, the mysterious PlayStation 5 horror game from developer Blue Box Game Studios, has continued to get even more bizarre. After delaying the "Realtime Experience" app for PS5 earlier this week from its planned launch on Tuesday, Blue Box hasn't provided a new release date for the application in question. Now, to make this entire saga even more bizarre, the studio today deleted all of its tweets associated with said delay, but in turn, has now promised that the app will be launching in a few hours.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Nintendo Sales Party: July 2021 US NPD Group Results

"Master, how did you end up with all of these Rupees?" Nintendo is still the hardware sales unit king in the US, and July saw them reclaim the software crown as well. All data is from July 4 - 31, based on dollar sales unless noted. Some third parties report eShop sales to the NPD, but Nintendo does not report their own sales.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

The Magister is Releasing September 2nd

The murder-mystery deck-building roguelike, The Magister, is coming to Switch on September 2nd. The news was shared by the game's publisher, Digerati, on Twitter. The player will take control of the titular magister who is summoned to Silverhurst to solve a murder. You'll need to discover clues, complete quests, build a powerful deck, and upgrade your magister with traits and perks to find the killer. The central mystery will be randomly generated to have a different killer each run allowing subsequent playthroughs to continue to be engaging.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Steam Prison (Switch) Review

As policy, we don’t often mention price in reviews here for the simple reason that the review is meant to be evergreen regardless of the price. And given that about 20% of the Switch eShop is on sale at any one time, that rule has only been further entrenched in this generation. That said, part of the reason why I decided to play through otome title Steam Prison is that it’s one of two games on the Switch that has a MSRP above the usual redline of US59.99 (that isn’t bundled with other games or DLC). It’s a decent read, though if it were a book I’d recommend holding out for the paperback version.
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Twitter officially kills off Fleets just eight MONTHS after it launched, as the Snapchat-like feature proves unpopular among users

Twitter has officially scrapped Fleets just eight months after it launched, with the Snapchat-like feature proving unpopular with users. The disappearing-tweet feature, designed to compete with Snapchat and Instagram Stories, was removed today after failing to take off in the way the company hoped. Fleets' time on the platform was...
InternetWired UK

Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse already sucks

First floated in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash, the Metaverse is an idealised immersive successor of the internet – a virtual space where billions of users will move, interact, and operate across myriad different but interoperable worlds and situations, always retaining their avatar identities, virtual possessions, and digital currencies. It is hard to pin the Metaverse down (more on this later), but the shape one can make out amid the cyberpunk mist is some version of Ernest Cline’s novel Ready Player One meets Fortnite, meets virtual reality, meets blockchain. A game-y galaxy that seamlessly fuses with the Meatspace. What matters is that Metaverse is now the buzzword du jour, and that Facebook wants a piece of it. The bad news is that Zuckerberg’s Metaverse ambitions sound boring as hell.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 Rated in Australia - News

The Australian Classification board has rated the two biggest 2021 Xbox exclusives - Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. We've known Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC since it was first announced at E3 2021, however, Microsoft has yet to provide a release date for Halo Infinite beyond a Holiday 2021 window. Halo Infinite was given an M rating for "violence, online interactivity and in-game purchases."
InternetThe Verge

Yes, Twitter changed its font

Twitter is rolling out its Chirp font to the Twitter app and feed, meaning that your daily scrolling might look a little different than you’re used to. Twitter’s main account posted about the change Wednesday. I’m personally seeing the new font on the web and on the iOS app, but one colleague isn’t seeing it anywhere, so it may not have rolled out to everyone yet.
Internettheboxhouston.com

Instagram Cracks Down On Companies Selling Fake Likes And Engagement

Instagram wants to put an end to the cap. They have started to crack down on companies who offer fake engagement. As spotted on Vice Magazine the insanely popular social media app is getting serious on third party brands cooking the books when it comes to taps to the heart icon. According to the article Facebook, who owns IG, served LikeUp.Me with a cease and desist last week. In response the company shut down their site with a message saying “Sorry, LikeUp isn’t working :(. This service will no longer work. Sorry. Refunds for the last month are being processed. If you didn’t get a refund after July 1, 2021, please send your order number & the email you used to sign up here: hello@likeup.me”. The story is further validated by an email reportedly sent by their CEO, Aleksey Bykhun, looking for legal assistance regarding the matter. “I’m looking for a small consultation in answering to the C&D letter from Facebook” he wrote.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

US: Nintendo Download for 12th August 2021

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. Axiom Verge 2– In this prequel to the original Axiom Verge, a new hero fights for her life, empowered by the same microscopic machines that gradually consume her humanity. With two interconnected worlds to explore and fight through, it’s time to discover the origins of the Axiom Verge universe.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Indie World Presentation To Air August 11

The latest Indie World presentation was expected in August, but probably not this early. Nintendo have confirmed the latest edition of their indie show will air tomorrow (August 11), at noon ET / 9 am PT / 1800 CET. According to the notification it will be "around 20 minutes long" similar to the last few.
Internetrecordargusnews.com

Facebook shuts out NYU academics’ research on political ads

Facebook has shut down the personal accounts of a pair of New York University researchers and shuttered their investigation into misinformation spread through political ads on the social network. Facebook says the researchers violated its terms of service and were involved in unauthorized data collection from its massive network. The academics, however, say the company is attempting to exert control […]
Cell Phonespetapixel.com

WhatsApp Adds Snapchat-Like, View Once, Disappearing Photos

Facebook’s WhatsApp chat application is adding a feature that was initially popularized by Snapchat: view once, disappearing photos and videos. The app is rolling out support for the feature this week. Facebook says that even though photos and videos have only grown in importance for most people, it doesn’t believe...

