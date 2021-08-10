Regulator reports new spills along Line 3 construction route

Cancel
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators say there have been more releases of drilling fluid along the Line 3 oil pipeline construction route than previously reported. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, there were 28 releases at 12 river crossing locations from June 8 to Aug. 5. In one instance, about 80 gallons of fluid entered the Willow River in Aitkin County. Minnesota Public Radio reports that the agency disclosed details about the releases in a letter to Democratic state lawmakers who requested the information. Drilling fluid is made mostly of bentonite clay and water. It's not considered toxic, but can impact aquatic life.

