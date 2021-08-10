Cancel
PBS chief: Diversity efforts not all 'our best,' changes set

 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chief executive of PBS says the public broadcasting service has fallen short on some aspects of diversity. PBS CEO Paula Kerger says it's taking steps toward comprehensive change to be overseen by a new executive hired for the task. Cecilia Loving is joining PBS as senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, reporting to Kerger. Loving has been serving as a deputy commissioner and chief diversity officer for the New York City Fire Department. The PBS head also announced a multimillion-dollar commitment to support the work of underrepresented filmmakers, and said all producers will provide a diversity and inclusion plan for all PBS programs.

iowapublicradio.org

PBS And Ken Burns Vow To Do Better On Diversity But Critics Aren't Convinced

As the creator of popular documentaries for public television like Baseball and The Civil War, Ken Burns often seems like the face of documentary filmmaking at PBS. So, when Burns faced journalists at a virtual press conference Wednesday, he was asked a probing question: Does he "take umbrage" at being considered an example of "white producer privilege" after more than 140 filmmakers signed an open letter to PBS citing him as an example of how the service unfairly highlights white creators?
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

PBS Boss Admits She ‘Did Not Fully Appreciate’ How Network Fell Short on Diversity

PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger admitted on Tuesday that the public television network was “not as strong as we could be” on diversity and inclusion. “These are important moments to to pause and look at ourselves very carefully,” Kerger told reporters at the Television Critics Associate press tour. “For an organization like PBS that has a long legacy of attempting to reflect our country and the diversity of it, we don’t always look as carefully in the mirror and recognize that there may be areas where we are not doing our best.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Current

PBS announces initiatives to increase programming diversity

PBS announced several initiatives Tuesday during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour that are aimed at improving the diversity of its programming. PBS and CPB gave Firelight Media $5.5 million to support its Firelight Documentary Lab and two other programs over a three-year period. A news release said the funding will more than double the number of filmmakers working with the programs, with the goal of assisting filmmakers from under-represented populations, such as Native Americans, Pacific Islanders and people based in the South, Midwest and U.S. Territories.
BusinessPosted by
IndieWire

PBS Launches Major Initiatives in Continuous Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

As a media company that represents varied communities across the United States, PBS continues to build on its commitment to transparent reporting and accountability. On Tuesday, at its Television Critics Association (TCA) summer presentation, the public broadcasting network introduced several new initiatives and new producing partner criteria that encourage the telling of inclusive stories and promote diverse voices through its programming. Cecilia Loving — who comes from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), where she served as Deputy Commissioner, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer — has been named the new SVP of Diversity Equity and Inclusion at PBS, reporting directly...
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

PBS Bolsters Diversity Efforts With Funding, Producing Criteria, D&I Exec Hire – Talesbuzz

PBS on Tuesday introduced several new funding initiatives, revealed updated producing partner criteria and announced that it has hired an SVP Diversity Equity and Inclusion. The moves, revealed on the first day of the pubcaster’s TCA summer press tour slate, come as the PBS faced questions at the last TCA tour in March about its record presenting content from BIPOC filmmakers, via a letter signed by more than 100 filmmakers involved in the Beyond Inclusion coalition. They were responding to PBS boss Paula Kerger’s comments of the pubcaster’s commitment to Ken Burns, who has created hundreds of hours of docuseries about American history on topics ranging from the Civil War and baseball to Muhammad Ali and jazz.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ken Burns Responds to Criticism Around Diversity in Documentary and PBS’ Reliance on the Director

Ken Burns, a PBS mainstay and award-winning documentarian, has responded to criticism around his relationship with the public broadcaster and diversity within the larger documentary community. Speaking to The New York Times Sway podcast host Kara Swisher for an episode titled, “Is Ken Burns Taking Up Too Much Space?” the creator of popular documentaries Baseball, Jazz, The Civil War and the upcoming Muhammad Ali documentary responded to criticisms around white documentarians like himself being the arbiters of narratives around Black figures. Burns defended his work on projects like Jazz and his latest doc focused on the famous boxer and activist, arguing...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheStreet

Jushi Holdings Inc.'s Chief Creative Director, Andreas Neumann, Spotlighted On PBS In ICON: Music Through The Lens Currently Airing On PBS, PBS.org And The PBS Video App

Jushi Holdings Inc.'s Chief Creative Director, Andreas Neumann, Spotlighted on PBS in ICON: Music Through The Lens. Andreas Neumann, Chief Creative Director of Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), is featured in a new series that takes viewers through the world of music photography, covering its history and cultural impact: ICON: Music Through The Lens presented by Cinefromage & Mercury Studios. Currently airing nationwide during prime-time slots on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App, the six-part series charts the lives and unique experiences of the men and women who have documented popular music in images. Mr. Neumann is spotlighted in two episodes, including the third and fifth, which are scheduled to air on Friday, August 13th.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Ken Burns says his staff is very diverse and that his documentaries don't take up a lot of PBS' airtime

Burns' recent comments on The New York Times' Sway podcast are in response to more than 130 filmmakers calling out PBS for over-relying on the acclaimed documentarian and calling on the network to release diversity data. Burns responded that "our crew, the people that we work with, are as diverse as you could have. The scholars that advise us are that, and so we feel comfortable about telling these complex stories." According to The Hollywood Reporter, "when Burns was asked whether his exclusive deal with PBS through 2022, which has seen him produce more than 200 hours of documentary material for the broadcaster over 40 years, meant he was 'taking up the lion’s share of attention' over other documentarians, he rejected the notion that he was 'taking up' anything, stating that he represents 'a tiny little bailiwick' and “we just make films and we work hard at promoting them and they are successful.' After explaining that he receives 'proportionately less percentage of my money from PBS than other filmmakers' and that he raises the rest on his own, the director went on to stress that 'the popularity of the films' he produces might be playing into the perception that he’s occupying more airtime than others. Being at something for several decades means 'you’re gonna accumulate,' according to Burns."
