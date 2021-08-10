William Dale Cowart
William Dale Cowart, 62, of Folkston, passed away August 2, 2021 in St. Marys, GA. He was born January 20, 1959 in Fernandina Beach, FL. He is survived by his children, Danielle (Ryan) Bass, Whitney Cowart and Gregory (Erika) Cowart; his mother, Shirley Cowart; two brothers, David (Lee) Cowart and Robert (Kathie) Cowart; two sisters, Carolyn (Monty) Walker and Yolaunda (James Hoyt) DeLoach; and four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.www.charltoncountyherald.com
