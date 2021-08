The reigning monarch technically owns, or at least co-owns, all of the unclaimed mute swans on open water in England and Wales, under an arrangement that dates back to the 15th century. Queen Elizabeth however "only exercises her ownership on certain stretches of the River Thames and its surrounding tributaries." The ownership of the birds is shared with the Worshipful Company of Vintners and the Worshipful Company of Dyers. Every year, an event named the Swan Upping counts the number of swans in the Queen’s stretches, and this year it happened from July 20 to July 22.