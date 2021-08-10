TCL Announces New 6-Series and 5 Series TVs
TCL has announced a new lineup for its latest 6-Series and 5 Series TVs which will be powered by Google TV instead of Roku. The software in the upcoming Android-based TVs made its debut in Google’s 2020 Chromecast. According to The Verge from interviews with TCL executives, the move to the Google OS is not the company’s way of saying it’s transitioning away from Roku but to give consumers more choice. TCL says the new TVs won’t be replacing their Roku TV models but instead will remain on sale and complement the Google TV models.www.cgmagonline.com
