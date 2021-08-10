Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

TCL Announces New 6-Series and 5 Series TVs

By Dennis B Price
cgmagonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTCL has announced a new lineup for its latest 6-Series and 5 Series TVs which will be powered by Google TV instead of Roku. The software in the upcoming Android-based TVs made its debut in Google’s 2020 Chromecast. According to The Verge from interviews with TCL executives, the move to the Google OS is not the company’s way of saying it’s transitioning away from Roku but to give consumers more choice. TCL says the new TVs won’t be replacing their Roku TV models but instead will remain on sale and complement the Google TV models.

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Larson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tv#Roku Tv#4k Tv#Google Tv#Android#Verge#North American#Hdmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Smart TV
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
TV ShowsDigital Trends

This MASSIVE 4K TV just got an insane discount at Walmart

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup’s TV, especially when you see 4K TV deals that fit your budget. While a 4K TV may be expensive, you’ll be able to buy bigger screens if you take advantage of offers from online retailers. For example, Walmart is currently selling this 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $598, after a $102 discount off its original price of $700, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.
SPY

Not Too Big, Not Too Small, 43-Inch TVs Are the Goldilocks of Televisions

If we’re being honest, having a 43-inch TV in your home is never going to generate the same envy as the imposing frame of an 85-inch behemoth. But nor does it need to, as size isn’t everything. The best 43-inch TVs are still capable of fulfilling the average person’s TV needs in terms of high-quality visuals, easy access to online content and user-friendliness. At some point in time, a 43-inch TV would have been pushing the extremes of available TV size and well worthy of a place in your living room. However, as technology has moved on, 43-inch devices now find...
Digital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

Amazon And Best Buy Tie-up Launches Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs

(RTTNews) - Retail majors Amazon (AMZN) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) on Tuesday announced the launch of Best Buy Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs. The new generation of Insignia claims to have enhanced screen resolution, premium audio functionality, premium Dolby Vision as well as Alexa voice integration and voice controls.
ComicBook

Walmart Announces New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock for Tonight

UPDATE: Walmart, in an unprecedented move, has announced its second PS5 restock for today. This morning, the retailer released a new batch of PS5 consoles, and the stock sold out within a minute. Fas-forward, and now the retailer has announced a follow-up restock, for not just both models of the PS5 (the standard model and the all-digital mode), but the Xbox Series X as well. More specifically, the retailer has announced that at 9 P.M. EST stock of all three aforementioned consoles will release. How much stock there will be, remains to be seen.
technave.com

Google finally unveiled the Pixel 6 series with a brand new Tensor SoC

After several months, Google has finally unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with a twist. Instead of using the traditional Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship chipset, this smartphone comes with a new Tensor SoC. Here's everything you need to know. To start, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro...
ShoppingT3.com

Back to School TV deals: save up to $500 on LG A1 and C1 Series OLED TVs today

While Back to School sales are usually meant to provide students an opportunity to grab much needed supplies on sale, retailers are taking it a step further by offering some awesome discounts on home electronics including TVs, Smart tech, laptops and more. If you're on the market for a new TV cheap, Best Buy may just be the place to shop right now.
ElectronicsTechRadar

The cheapest Roku sale prices and deals for August 2021

Roku sale prices are discounted regularly throughout the year as competition in the streaming stick world is seriously intense. Good thing you've landed here then, as we're here to tell you which Roku devices are best for your needs and where to find the hottest deals on them too. Roku's...
TV Showswindowscentral.com

Best Roku deals: Stream HD, 4K, HDR content

Do you need more ways to binge all of your favorite TV shows and movies? Want easy access to one of the largest content libraries around? Roku's platform includes all of your favorite apps like Netflix and Hulu. It has a whole bunch of channels you've probably never even heard of. You can try something new or just rewatch The Office for the seventeenth time. All you need is a way to access that content, which means some sort of media streaming device or TV with a smart platform or something. We've got the best deals on Roku devices right here.
T3.com

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for August 2021

Finding the best Samsung TV deals across the net is quite the challenge, thanks to a plethora of retailers and sites offering these premium quality TV sets year round. While Samsung TVs aren't cheap to come by, there are deals and discounts to be found if you know just where to look.
ElectronicsStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN), Best Buy (BBY) Announce New Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) announced a new lineup of Best Buy Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs. The TVs are the latest from the strategic collaboration between the two companies, which began three years ago. The new F50 series TVs feature enhanced screen resolution, premium audio functionality, and Alexa voice integration for an immersive entertainment experience.
pocketnow.com

Google Pixel 6 series will be available in these countries

Google has teased us with high-quality render images, showcased the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices’ design, and revealed that both smartphones would be equipped with their own custom-built Tensor chipset coming later this fall. The company, however, didn’t go into detail about any of the components or devices.
Video GamesCNET

Best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Series S in 2021: LG OLED, Samsung QLED, Sony, TCL and Vizio

You can connect PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to just about any TV with an HDMI input, but you'll want a cutting-edge TV if you want to tap into the ultimate game experience and fully exploit the next-gen graphics features that are found in these new game consoles. Most TVs these days have Ultra HD 4K resolution, but only newer TVs have extras like 120 frames per second input and variable refresh rate, which increase smoothness and reduce choppiness and tearing.
Video GamesGamespot

Best 4K TV For Gaming 2021: OLED, HDMI 2.1, And Budget TVs For PS5 And Xbox Series X

With the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, many people are considering upgrading to a new 4K TV for gaming. To meet the demand, top brands like Samsung have announced new 4K TVs over the last several months, but many of those TVs won't hit the market for some time. Despite that, you still have plenty of great 4K TV options right now. While you could go to the store and pick up any modern TV, the best 4K TVs for gaming in 2021 have specific features that make them most suited for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The big one is HDMI 2.1, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate for games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition. While not a requirement, 4K TVs with HDMI 2.1 can run games more smoothly and have them look even better in motion. Most 4K gaming TVs don't support HDMI 2.1 on every port, so be sure you are connecting your PS5 or Xbox Series X to the right ports on your TV.
TV SeriesPosted by
CNN

CNN INTRODUCES NEW SERIES: BEING…

First Episode Being…AOC from Dana Bash Debuts Monday, August 9 at 9pmET. CNN will air Being…AOC, the first episode of the new series Being… from Dana Bash on Monday, August 9 at 9pmET. Throughout the series, Bash spends time with individuals affecting American policy, politics, and culture to give viewers an understanding of the human being behind the public face. In the first episode, Bash speaks to Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who gives one of her most personal on-camera interviews to date, opening up about her unique perspective on power and femininity, what drives her, and how threats against her and her previous experience with sexual assault impacted her perspective on January 6th.
MLBGamespot

Best Buy Weekend Sale: $500 Off Sony 4K TV, Cheap PlayStation Games, Apple Deals

Best Buy has kicked off its latest weekend sale, offering deals on 4K TVs, laptops, wireless headphones, and more. Those in the market for a 4K TV can pick up a Sony 65-inch smart Google TV with HDMI 2.1 for $500 off. Apple's pricey AirPods Max headphones are on sale for about $80 off, and you can also get an excellent pair of Sennheiser wireless earbuds at a steep discount. Meanwhile, there are some nice laptop and Mac deals, including back-to-school discounts on Lenovo laptops for productivity and MacBooks for hundreds of dollars off. Best Buy has some great game deals, too, including big discounts on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Demon's Souls, and Returnal. We've rounded up a handful of the highlights from the weekend sale below, but make to check out Best Buy for the full offerings. These deals are only available through Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy