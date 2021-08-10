What If…? S1E1 Review

You can tell that much of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was written from a place of frustration, if not genuine anger, with the gilded cage of Marvel and the entire status quo of popular cinema as it’s currently manifested. By taking an unloved and unknown property and outfitting it with the heart and emotional resonance of his prior film Super and the low-fi aesthetic of a Corman cheapie like Galaxy of Fear or Space Truckers, Gunn became one of the few directors who managed to make Marvel work for him rather than the other way around, and the receipts showed what a winning combination that was. He was a joyous soldier for the company, a ceaseless defender of its practices, until that all collapsed for him (insert joke about thoughtcrime here) and he was poached by the Distinguished Competition who gave him a blank check to make and say whatever he wanted, provided that he was able to rehabilitate the image of Task Force X, whose reputation suffered after the much-maligned David Ayer adaptation hit theaters in 2016. We’ll take off the chains, unlock the gate, Warner Bros. said, and, sure enough, Gunn went hard, indulging every single Troma impulse he’d buried in his time at the House of Mouse, gleefully flaunting the conventions established by stuffed shirts (or stuffed ballcaps and fleeces) like Kevin Feige. With The Suicide Squad, Gunn has delivered the ultimate Anti-Hero poison pill, slipped from inside studio walls to a public looking for their next sip of untainted Flavor-Aid, a riff on Troma’s War with a budget in the hundreds of millions that goes to places nearly as wild as that film does. It’s a miracle that this thing exists, and it’s an even bigger one that it’s this much of a good time.