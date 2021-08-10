Cancel
What If…? S1E1 Review

By Chris De Hoog
cgmagonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsking “what if this had happened instead” is as much a part of the comic book tradition as it is a basic rhetorical exercise. Since 1977 Marvel Comics has produced hundreds of comics in the “What If?” line, exploring what could have been if a single choice had been made differently during pivotal storyline moments. What if Peter Parker’s daughter hadn’t been kidnapped by the Green Goblin and became her own heroine? Or what if heroes like the Fantastic Four or Doctor Strange hadn’t gained their powers or suffered their defining tragedy?

Hayley Atwell
Dominic Cooper
Josh Keaton
#Marvel Comics#The Green Goblin#Cinematic Universe#The Super Soldier#The Howling Commandos
Comicsallears.net

What the ‘Loki’ Finale Means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

So, now that Loki has finished its inaugural season, we’ve been brainstorming about what the implications of the series as a whole means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general. And, there might be some BIG things to come in reference to the comics, as well as past and future...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel’s What If...? Creator Pitched Captain Marvel to Marvel Studios Before Landing Animated Series

Marvel's What If... is premiering on Disney+ this month week, and the official cast list was released today and features nearly 50 stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there are many exciting actors on the line-up, some big names won't be included in the series, including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). While Larson won't be lending her voice to the project, the show does have an interesting Captain Marvel connection. In a press release shared by Disney earlier today, it was revealed that Marvel's What If...'s creator, AC Bradley, once pitched a Captain Marvel idea to Marvel Studios.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel's What If Project - Review

The below review contains discussion of certain plot points of the premiere of What If...?, but no major spoilers. What If...? will start streaming on Disney+ on Aug. 11. For a cinematic universe as tightly plotted as the MCU, Marvel’s What If…? presents some pretty exciting possibilities. With Disney+’s new streaming anthology, years and years of canon, character development, and interconnected stories can be totally ignored in favor of pondering what MCU history would look like if things changed ever so slightly. What If’s premiere episode may delight in proving the only rules of the show are that there are no rules, but there are some cracks in the foundation that could hurt the series going forward.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? Creator Wanted Hydra Captain America Episode

As you’d imagine for a project where literally anything is possible, the creative team behind Marvel’s What If…? were forced to leave a number of ideas on the sidelines for a variety of reasons, one of which included creator A.C. Bradley pitching an episode that turned out to be identical to the plot of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
TV SeriesComicBook

What If...? Scrapped Episodes Revealed Including Hydra Captain America and Grotesque Spider-Man

For the most part, the filmmakers behind Marvel's What If...? were granted tremendous leeway in concocting the stories they wanted to create. When AC Bradley and her team first formed the writer's room, they were told not to worry about any contract qualms and instead, simply write the best stories possible. If a contract dispute came up or the studio wasn't able to land an actor for a voice role, the show would simply recast the character in question. Despite all that, there were still a few ideas, however, that had to be left on the chopping block.
MoviesNME

‘What If…?’ first look review: Marvel’s ‘Sliding Doors’ moments

“Time. Space. Reality: it’s more than a linear path. It’s a prism of endless possibility. Where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities…” There’s a touch of The Twilight Zone to the opening narration of Marvel Studios’ first foray into animation – a series of standalone episodes that imagines what might be different if some tiny detail of the MCU happened in a different way. What if Peggy Carter took the super serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if T’Challa got picked up by alien pirates instead of Peter Quill? What if a zombie virus infected The Avengers?
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

What If…? Review: A Must-Watch for Any Marvel Fans

Warning: This review may contain spoilers for the first three episodes of Marvel Studio’s What If..?. Skipping this latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is out of the question. The first three episodes of What If…? don’t just reimagine moments from fan-favorite films. They breathe new life into the...
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

‘What If?’ review: A marvelously mixed bag of multiverse mischief

Hot on the heels of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, Marvel and Disney+ have returned with their latest collaboration, Marvel’s What If? Where the franchise’s first three shows had all been live-action, What If marks the first animated Marvel/Disney+ series, though certainly not Marvel’s first. Though not part of the MCU, Marvel has previously enjoyed success with beloved animated superhero shows including Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and The Spectacular Spider-Man – setting a high bar for this new addition to Marvel’s already sizable expanded universe. Despite some issues with pacing and a relatively mixed bag of one-off concepts, there’s more than enough charm, imagination, and pulse-pounding excitement to make What If? a worthy addition to Disney+’s Marvel repertoire.
TV SeriesCNET

Marvel's What If…? review: MCU gets gloriously weird in animated adventure

After 24 movies and several beloved TV shows, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is taking a step closer to its comic book roots by making the jump to animation. What If…?, which kicks off on Disney Plus Wednesday, is an epically fun Twilight Zone-style anthology series that explores divergent timelines where familiar MCU events played out differently.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘What If…?’ Review: An Enthusiastic Love Letter to the MCU’s Diehard Fans

[Editor’s Note: The following review is based on the first three episodes of “What If…?” and contains spoilers for Episode 1.] “What If…?” presents a bit of a paradox, and not just because of the series’ timeline-warping synopsis. This is perhaps the most Marvel Cinematic Universe title yet, given that viewers who already have a keen understanding of the franchise’s key plot arcs and an attachment to its myriad of characters will undoubtedly get the biggest kick out of each episode. The show is also a self-perpetuating product that has obvious potential to endlessly exploit the MCU IP in order to...
TV SeriesCollider

'Marvel's What If...?' Review: Guaranteed Fun for the MCU Superfans

Wow, Disney+ went a whole four weeks without a new Marvel show! It's actually a longer gap than we've gotten in the past (this spring we only got a two-week breather between WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). But while it perhaps could have waited a little longer, Marvel's What If? has been much anticipated since its announcement in 2019, because it promised something unique to the MCU: totally fresh but familiar spins on the beloved franchise.
Comicsattractionsmagazine.com

Review: ‘What If…?’ is another Marvel masterpiece on Disney+

Marvel has been taking audiences on a slow journey into the ‘weird’ parts of their comics. Far from billionaire playboy philanthropists or a soldier with a shield, Marvel is introducing fans to the long awaited multiverse in “What If…?”. Fans got a sneak peek of the above-mentioned weirdness during “WandaVision,”...
ComicsComicBook

What If...? Review: Marvel Studios' First Foray Into Animation Leaves Something to Be Desired

At long last, Marvel's What If...? is nearly upon us as Marvel Studios celebrates its first adventure into animation. Written by a room led by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, What If...? takes fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a trip across the multiverse as it examines peculiar situations with well-known Marvel characters. As you all have seen in the trailers by now, various MCU mainstays return to voice their animated counterparts from Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter to the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, and everyone in between.
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

What If…? Review: Anthology Works Best When It Embraces Its Possibilities

What If…? marks a distinct departure for Marvel Studios in several ways. Most obviously, it is the first major animated addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While head writer A.C. Bradley has been quick to assert that the show is definitely “canon,” building off the end of Loki, it is also the first part of the shared universe to exist entirely outside of the established continuity. On a more basic episode-to-episode level, What If…? is also notable for being entirely episodic rather than serialized. Each of the three episodes shown to critics stands on its own.
TV SeriesIGN

What If...? Season 1, Episode 1 - Review

The below review contains discussion of certain plot points of the premiere of What If...?, but no major spoilers. What If...? will start streaming on Disney+ on Aug. 11. For a cinematic universe as tightly plotted as the MCU, Marvel’s What If…? presents some pretty exciting possibilities. With Disney+’s new streaming anthology, years and years of canon, character development, and interconnected stories can be totally ignored in favor of pondering what MCU history would look like if things changed ever so slightly. What If’s premiere episode may delight in proving the only rules of the show are that there are no rules, but there are some cracks in the foundation that could hurt the series going forward.
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Review: What is this, some kinda… good movie?

You can tell that much of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was written from a place of frustration, if not genuine anger, with the gilded cage of Marvel and the entire status quo of popular cinema as it’s currently manifested. By taking an unloved and unknown property and outfitting it with the heart and emotional resonance of his prior film Super and the low-fi aesthetic of a Corman cheapie like Galaxy of Fear or Space Truckers, Gunn became one of the few directors who managed to make Marvel work for him rather than the other way around, and the receipts showed what a winning combination that was. He was a joyous soldier for the company, a ceaseless defender of its practices, until that all collapsed for him (insert joke about thoughtcrime here) and he was poached by the Distinguished Competition who gave him a blank check to make and say whatever he wanted, provided that he was able to rehabilitate the image of Task Force X, whose reputation suffered after the much-maligned David Ayer adaptation hit theaters in 2016. We’ll take off the chains, unlock the gate, Warner Bros. said, and, sure enough, Gunn went hard, indulging every single Troma impulse he’d buried in his time at the House of Mouse, gleefully flaunting the conventions established by stuffed shirts (or stuffed ballcaps and fleeces) like Kevin Feige. With The Suicide Squad, Gunn has delivered the ultimate Anti-Hero poison pill, slipped from inside studio walls to a public looking for their next sip of untainted Flavor-Aid, a riff on Troma’s War with a budget in the hundreds of millions that goes to places nearly as wild as that film does. It’s a miracle that this thing exists, and it’s an even bigger one that it’s this much of a good time.
TV SeriesCartoon Brew

‘What If…?’ Review Roundup: MCU’s First Animated Series Is Fun At Best

Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, What If…? presents alternative histories for various superheroes, revisiting important moments in MCU lore and exploring different outcomes. Many MCU regulars return to voice their characters, including Hayley Atwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Michael Douglas, and the late Chadwick...

