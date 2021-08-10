Cancel
Cornell, WI

Susan Jensen

Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan E. Jensen, 80, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at her home on August 5th, 2021, with her loving family at her side. Susan was born on September 5, 1940 to Lyle and Marguerite (Myre) Stensrud in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from Bloomington High School and attended U of M before adventuring off to Florida where she met Jerry Jordan. Susan and Jerry were married on May 18, 1963. To this union, three sons were born; Matthew, Jeffrey and Benjamin. Jerry’s career in the navy took the family from coast to coast. They later divorced. Susan married Robert “Bob” Jensen on October 21, 1989. They would have nearly 10 wonderful years together. This marriage united two families, and Susan gained 5 step-children; Dick, Robert, Lisa, Darren and Keith.

www.leadertelegram.com

