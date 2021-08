Cynthia S. Scheel, 63, of Strum, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire. Cindy was born November 24, 1957 in Eau Claire to Robert and Ella (Myrdal) Kremer. She is a graduate of North High School. She was previously married to Stephan Baribeau in 1975, then married Ted Lahner Jr. in 1985. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Peter Scheel in 2006.