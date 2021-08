Francis E. “Bid” Boehm, age 89, of Eau Claire, WI died on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Luther Hospital. Bid was born on September 6, 1931, in Eau Claire to Charles and Mae (Thompson) Boehm. After graduating from Regis High School, Bid started working at Uniroyal and then joined the Navy in November, 1951. He was a barber aboard the USS Midway for about a year and a half. He loved to share stories about his time on the ship, in Bermuda, and Japan.