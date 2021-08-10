Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Russell Younger Jr.

Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomer Russell A. “J.R.” Younger, JR., age 43, passed away at his home on August 7, 2021. He arrived in the world on December 30, 1977. He worked as a welder and was a proud member of the Ironworkers Union Local 512, following in his dad’s footsteps. He was an accomplished welder; building everything from bridges to buildings from this area into Minnesota. He was truly a handyman who loved to tinker around in his workshop. He built his own drag racing snowmobile and won a few trophies – speed was fun! He enjoyed his Friday night gaming with his friends with food, drinks and target-shooting. He was loyal to a fault, honest and hardworking; willing to help anyone who needed it.

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Olson Funeral Home#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Umpqua, ORNRToday.com

Delores Cynthia Russell Roeder

Delores Cynthia Russell Roeder (d. July 16, 2021) - the Celebration of Life for Delores has been rescheduled to:. August 21, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Umpqua Community Center - 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua, Oregon, 97486. Cold dishes in disposable containers are welcome for the potluck. Donations to the Umpqua Community Center or a charity of your choice are preferred in lieu of flowers. Please visit our memorial page online to share memories or make donations - go to www.gatheringus.com and search for "Roeder."
Family RelationshipsLeader-Telegram

Eicher family mourns another loss

It is with a heavy heart that I write this column. Brother-in-law Jacob (sister Emma’s husband) was admitted to the hospital while we were at the Outer Banks. We were able to talk to him and Emma on Thursday night, but Jacob was very weak and losing out fast. He was airlifted to a bigger hospital. We arrived home from our vacation around 9:45 p.m. and Jacob lost his battle to his illness a little before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. It still does not seem real that he has also been taken from us. Jacob is 48 and so is sister Emma. They had 26 years of marriage together. Emma was a great nurse to Jacob since his illness, and Jacob wanted her beside him in the hospital. Emma and her children and Jacob’s mother were all by his bedside when he passed away.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Son of Ludlow

The last time that I reported on Ludlow the yellow rubber ducky, he was happily at home with his bride Bathsheba and a growing brood. In short, that was to be my last story concerning Ludlow. However, once I did that, I was assailed by my youngest grandson who said he was sad about no more Ludlow stories. Then he was joined by my very own sister who expressed similar sentiments. Well, the actual fact is that Ludlow is retired and no longer cares that he can’t change his color to red or green for celebrations. Bathsheba has apparently convinced him that yellow is best – which even Santa Claus was unable to do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy