Russell Younger Jr.
Bloomer Russell A. “J.R.” Younger, JR., age 43, passed away at his home on August 7, 2021. He arrived in the world on December 30, 1977. He worked as a welder and was a proud member of the Ironworkers Union Local 512, following in his dad’s footsteps. He was an accomplished welder; building everything from bridges to buildings from this area into Minnesota. He was truly a handyman who loved to tinker around in his workshop. He built his own drag racing snowmobile and won a few trophies – speed was fun! He enjoyed his Friday night gaming with his friends with food, drinks and target-shooting. He was loyal to a fault, honest and hardworking; willing to help anyone who needed it.www.leadertelegram.com
