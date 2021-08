Virginia “Ginny” Smigelski Dugal, 88 of Fort Collins, CO and formerly of Cadott, Wisconsin died August 4, 2021, peacefully at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cadott, WI. Interment will be at the St. Rose Cemetery in Cadott. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church.