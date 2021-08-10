Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves look to continue success against NL Central as they face Cincinnati

By Talking Chop
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s start this off with some good news — that being that the Braves will be hosting the Reds tonight for the first of three games. This will be Atlanta’s 32nd game of the year against NL Central competition, and they are 20-11 in those games. The Braves currently have more wins against the Central this season than the Cardinals (19) or the Pirates (12) and aren’t far behind the Cubs (22) in that category, either. The bad news is that the Braves won’t have any more opportunities to take on NL Central competition past this Thursday (unless it somehow happens in the Postseason).

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Nl Central#Some Good News#Cubs#Pirates#Nl Central#Reds#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBTalking Chop

Braves return home to face Nationals

After sweeping a three-game series in St. Louis, the Atlanta Braves will return to Truist Park where they will begin a six-game homestand with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Braves jumped on Jon Lester in Tuesday’s series opener and cruised to a 6-1 win. They trailed Wednesday and Thursday but were finally able to get over the hump and climb past the .500 mark for the season.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves look to complete sweep of Cardinals

Entering the final game of a three-game set in St. Louis, the Braves have an opportunity to sweep the Cardinals on Thursday. This would put Atlanta over .500 and give them three consecutive victories, which almost feels like an impossible feat to accomplish this season. However, recent additions have augmented the roster and the club seems to have been legitimately improved over the past week.
MLBdallassun.com

Braves host Nationals with eye on NL East lead

The young will face the not-so-young when the visiting Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday in the middle game of their three-game series. The Nationals will start 23-year-old Josiah Gray (0-0, 4.85 ERA) against Atlanta veteran Charlie Morton (10-4, 3.69). Gray will be making his third career start and first-ever road start. On the other side, Morton, 37, will be making the 281st start of his career.
MLBWSAV-TV

Duvall helps Braves beat Nats 8-4, move closer in NL East

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall drove in three runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves turned a catcher’s interference call into a three-run rally to beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 for their fourth consecutive win. The Braves matched their longest winning streak of the season and are one game...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves leapfrog Mets, move into second place in NL East

The Braves’ recent play, along with the Mets’ freefall, has resulted in the former finally moving ahead of the latter in the National League East. After winning five of six, sweeping the Cardinals and taking a series against the Nationals, the Braves are 57-55. The Mets have lost nine of 11 and dropped to 56-55. New York led the division for three months, at one point owning a 7-1/2 game cushion over the Braves on June 17. It’s the first time the Braves have been ahead of the Mets in the standings since April 28.
MLBTalking Chop

Charlie Morton, Braves look to extend winning streak against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will be looking for a season-best fifth straight win Saturday night when they continue their series against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta climbed to 56-54 for the season with an 8-4 comeback win Friday night. With the win, the Braves closed to within a half game of the Mets and are one game back of the division leading Phillies.
MLBchatsports.com

Bullpen walks haunt the Cincinnati Reds in loss to Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA – It’s one thing for opposing lineups to beat up on the Cincinnati Reds’ bullpen and it’s another for Reds relievers to beat themselves. Amir Garrett and Heath Hembree combined to walk three batters in the sixth inning, including a bases-loaded walk by Garrett to the No. 8 hitter, Stephen Vogt, in the Atlanta Braves lineup. It turned a tie game into a one-run deficit and that’s all it took to hand the Reds a 3-2 loss in their series opener at Truist Park in front of 24,432 fans.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves tie Phillies for first place in NL East

The Braves waited months upon months for a run. The players and coaches constantly referenced it, expressing faith, even in the darkest days, that the team would make a push. It’s happening: When second baseman Ozzie Albies blasted a walk-off three-run homer into the Chop House on Wednesday, along with the Phillies’ 8-2 loss to the Dodgers, the Braves leaped into a tie for first place. At 59-55, the Braves are once again in pole position in the National League East.
MLBWDEF

Braves Edge Cincinnati 3-2 on Bases Loaded Walk

ATLANTA (AP) – Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, Stephen Vogt’s bases-loaded walk in the sixth forced in the go-ahead run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in a matchup of second-place teams. Braves left-hander Drew Smyly recovered after allowing a two-run home run to Aristides Aquino in the second inning. Smyly allowed two runs on only two hits in six innings. The left-hander won his sixth consecutive decision. Duvall’s homer tied the game. The Braves began the night two games behind Philadelphia in the NL East. The Reds were six games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: It’s a Brand New Season in the NL East

Despite everything that’s happened this year for the Atlanta Braves, they enter Thursday with brand new life in the NL East going forward. As the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets enter play on Thursday it’s essentially a brand new season for all three teams. The Braves and...
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Braves atop NL East following Albies heroics

The Braves moved into a tie with the Phillies for first place in the NL East on Wednesday. The manner in which they accomplished this feat made for a very stressful evening, but Ozzie Albies made sure that all went according to plan. With one powerful swing the Braves exorcised their extra innings demons, pulled into a tie for the division lead, and gave their closer a much-needed lift after things got ugly in the ninth. Atlanta has much to celebrate following an incredible comeback that could be among their most important wins of the season when all is said and done.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB roundup: Braves grab share of NL East lead

Austin Riley belted a go-ahead homer to lead off the seventh inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 4-2 victory over the host Washington Nationals and into a tie for first place in the National League East. The Braves pulled level with the Philadelphia Phillies, with both teams a...
MLBEnterprise

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The Cincinnati Reds (61-53) will try to halt a two-game skid when they take on the Atlanta Braves (58-55) Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET at Truist Park. Let's analyze the lines around the Redsvs. Bravesodds with MLB picks and predictions. Reds LHP Wade Miley (9-4, 2.75...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves look to get back in the win column against the Nationals

Up next for the Atlanta Braves is a nine-game road trip that will take them to Washington, Miami and Baltimore over the next 10 days. The Braves would appear to be catching the Nationals at a good time as they have lost four straight and nine of their last 10 overall. That one victory came last weekend in Atlanta when Riley Adams tagged Will Smith for a two-run home run in the ninth.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Wiith d’Arnaud back, Braves look to sweep Reds, take NL East lead

The Atlanta lineup got a little deeper when catcher Travis d'Arnaud was activated from the injured list, just in time to help the club in the stretch run for its fourth straight National League East pennant. The Braves, with d'Arnaud in the lineup, beat the Reds 8-6 in 11 innings...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves on a roll, take sole possession of NL East first place

Make it a clean sweep in D.C. and sole possession of first place for the Braves. Sunday afternoon’s 6-5 win over the Nationals, combined with the Phillies’ loss to the Reds, propelled Atlanta into the top spot of the National League East by themselves for the first time this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy