Braves look to continue success against NL Central as they face Cincinnati

Let’s start this off with some good news — that being that the Braves will be hosting the Reds tonight for the first of three games. This will be Atlanta’s 32nd game of the year against NL Central competition, and they are 20-11 in those games. The Braves currently have more wins against the Central this season than the Cardinals (19) or the Pirates (12) and aren’t far behind the Cubs (22) in that category, either. The bad news is that the Braves won’t have any more opportunities to take on NL Central competition past this Thursday (unless it somehow happens in the Postseason).