A Watering Hole In The Middle Of The Desert, Zero One Ale House Has Some Of The Best Food And Drinks In Texas

By Katie Lawrence
The arid climate of West Texas tends to work up quite a thirst, and there’s no better place to quench it than at Zero One Ale House in San Angelo. With an onsite brewery, lively outdoor patio, and delicious food, this place makes the desert come alive.

The atmosphere is cozy as can be, with dim lighting and a laidback vibe that'll quickly turn you from a passerby into a regular.

TripAdvisor/Management
Service is always fast, friendly, and with a smile, and everyone who walks through the doors is made to feel like family.

Outdoor seating is also available, and you'll definitely want to take advantage on a nice day.

Facebook/Zero One Ale House
Nothing beats sipping a cold beer underneath the blazing sun while mingling with old friends and new faces alike.
Photo Credit

All of the beer is brewed in-house, and the staff is more than happy to take you on a behind-the-scenes tour.

TripAdvisor/Management
For just $10 per person, you'll get to watch the entire process from start to finish and learn some tricks of the trade from the owner and brewmaster himself. Between six and 18 people can be accommodated at any given time, and each guest receives a souvenir pint glass to take home.

Nearly a dozen craft beers are on tap, so you can rest assured there's something to please your palate.

TripAdvisor/Management
From IPAs to rich ales and everything in between, Zero One has mastered quality and quantity.

Have you ever tried a Pickle Beer?

Facebook/Zero One Ale House
It's the most popular growler fill at the brewery, serving as the perfect complement to a juicy burger or fried appetizer - plus, it replenishes electrolytes inevitably lost on a hot summer afternoon!

Beer might be the star of the show, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story.

Facebook/Zero One Ale House
The food menu is gigantic, so expect to spend more than just a few minutes perusing it. For starters, you can't go wrong with calamari, buffalo wings, or chips and queso - just don't get too full before the main course!

House specialty entrees include steak with garlic butter and grilled shrimp, spicy herb-roasted chicken, tri-tip tacos, and several other scrumptious selections.

Facebook/Zero One Ale House
You'll also see a variety of salads, sandwiches, burgers, and seafood dishes, plus decadent desserts to end your meal on a sweet note.

Whatever you do, don't miss prime rib weekend!

Facebook/Zero One Ale House
It only happens once a month, with exact dates available on the brewery's Facebook page. This is seriously the best prime rib in San Angelo, so it's truly not optional.

Visit the brewery’s website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever been to Zero One Ale House? If so, what brews and eats did you try and how was everything? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below, then check out our previous article for another great place to grab a drink in Texas.

