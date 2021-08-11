A Watering Hole In The Middle Of The Desert, Zero One Ale House Has Some Of The Best Food And Drinks In Texas

The arid climate of West Texas tends to work up quite a thirst, and there’s no better place to quench it than at Zero One Ale House in San Angelo. With an onsite brewery, lively outdoor patio, and delicious food, this place makes the desert come alive.

The atmosphere is cozy as can be, with dim lighting and a laidback vibe that'll quickly turn you from a passerby into a regular.

Outdoor seating is also available, and you'll definitely want to take advantage on a nice day.

All of the beer is brewed in-house, and the staff is more than happy to take you on a behind-the-scenes tour.

Nearly a dozen craft beers are on tap, so you can rest assured there's something to please your palate.

Have you ever tried a Pickle Beer?

Beer might be the star of the show, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story.

House specialty entrees include steak with garlic butter and grilled shrimp, spicy herb-roasted chicken, tri-tip tacos, and several other scrumptious selections.

Whatever you do, don't miss prime rib weekend!

Service is always fast, friendly, and with a smile, and everyone who walks through the doors is made to feel like family.Nothing beats sipping a cold beer underneath the blazing sun while mingling with old friends and new faces alike.For just $10 per person, you'll get to watch the entire process from start to finish and learn some tricks of the trade from the owner and brewmaster himself. Between six and 18 people can be accommodated at any given time, and each guest receives a souvenir pint glass to take home.From IPAs to rich ales and everything in between, Zero One has mastered qualityquantity.It's the most popular growler fill at the brewery, serving as the perfect complement to a juicy burger or fried appetizer - plus, it replenishes electrolytes inevitably lost on a hot summer afternoon!The food menu is gigantic, so expect to spend more than just a few minutes perusing it. For starters, you can't go wrong with calamari, buffalo wings, or chips and queso - just don't get too full before the main course!You'll also see a variety of salads, sandwiches, burgers, and seafood dishes, plus decadent desserts to end your meal on a sweet note.It only happens once a month, with exact dates available on the brewery's Facebook page. This is seriously the best prime rib in San Angelo, so it's truly not optional.

