Maunie Man Sentenced to IDOC on Two Separate Charges
CARMI – A Maunie man was sentenced in White County Court Monday to the Illinois Department of Corrections on two separate charges. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 38-year-old Randall L. Flowers will spend three years in IDOC with one year of mandatory supervised release for Unlawful Use of Property – a Class 2 felony and three years in IDOC for Possession of a Controlled Substance – a Class 4 felony.wish989.com
Comments / 0