TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted ATM theft that occurred early Monday morning. According to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office page, TCSO deputies were dispatched out to the Citizens State bank in Warren for an ATM alarm at about 1:20 a.m. Monday. When the deputies got to the scene a few minutes later, they noticed damage to the ATM and a white Ford pickup parked in the grass between the Family Dollar Store and the bank parking lot.