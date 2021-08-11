These 7 Historic Villages Near Detroit Will Transport You Into A Different Time

Are you in the mood to step back in time? You don’t have to be a full-blown history buff to appreciate the delights of a well-maintained historical village, and Metro Detroit is home to its fair share of unique and educational destinations. When you’re ready to explore our region’s past in real-time, hop in the car and venture to these seven amazing historic spots near Detroit.

1. Greenfield Village (20900 Oakwood Blvd. Dearborn)

2. Troy Historic Village (60 W Wattles Rd, Troy)

3. Mill Race Historical Village (215 Griswold St, Northville)

4. Greenmead Historical Park (20501 Newburgh Rd, Livonia)

5. Historic Fort Wayne (6325 W Jefferson Ave, Detroit)

6. Westland Historic Village Park (857 N Wayne Rd, Westland)

7. Waterford Historical Village (4490 Hatchery Rd, Waterford Twp)

Have you and your family explored any of these fun and educational historical sites in and around Detroit?

