Detroit, MI

These 7 Historic Villages Near Detroit Will Transport You Into A Different Time

By Sophie Boudreau
Only In Michigan
 3 days ago

Are you in the mood to step back in time? You don’t have to be a full-blown history buff to appreciate the delights of a well-maintained historical village, and Metro Detroit is home to its fair share of unique and educational destinations. When you’re ready to explore our region’s past in real-time, hop in the car and venture to these seven amazing historic spots near Detroit.

1. Greenfield Village (20900 Oakwood Blvd. Dearborn)
2. Troy Historic Village (60 W Wattles Rd, Troy)
3. Mill Race Historical Village (215 Griswold St, Northville)
4. Greenmead Historical Park (20501 Newburgh Rd, Livonia)
5. Historic Fort Wayne (6325 W Jefferson Ave, Detroit)
6. Westland Historic Village Park (857 N Wayne Rd, Westland)
7. Waterford Historical Village (4490 Hatchery Rd, Waterford Twp)

Have you and your family explored any of these fun and educational historical sites in and around Detroit? Did we leave any of your favorite local destinations off our list? Share your thoughts and memories with us by leaving a Facebook comment or recommend another must-see historic village near the Motor City by filling out our official nomination form here.

