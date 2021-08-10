Taking time for yourself

There are a lot of words to describe me. One I heard just today was that I was intimidating. Let me explain. I usually hear this because it goes along with my persnicketiness. When my caregivers at Linden Court learn I have a daily routine that is set in stone and I like everything in its place at all times, they would rather not answer my call light. They are afraid that I might scold them or even yell because something is out of place, or they forgot to do something.