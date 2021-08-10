Taking time for yourself
The pandemic took us for a spin. A disorienting spin. And with the enhanced Delta COVID-19 variant, here we go again. A couple months ago, it seemed promising that the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter. As it turns out, it’s another locomotive coming at us. Our resilience and coping capacity are diminishing with every setback. But only if we allow it to be. The push and pull of restrictions affecting our lives is draining our energies and testing our adaptation mechanisms.www.avpress.com
