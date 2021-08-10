Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Deleted video

bctv.org
 4 days ago

Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.

www.bctv.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Yakima, WAmega993online.com

An Open Letter to Parents Disowning Children for Being Gay/Trans

I suppose I will start this off with, I would LOVE to have kids, but it seems that is not in the cards. It's not for a lack of trying, it just seems nature isn't into it. I can and will adopt at some point and I look forward to it. That being said I have a question for those that are disowning their children. Why? Why are you choosing to have a child, planning a life for them full of love, care and growth, and then abandoning them because they don't act like you? Why are you allowing organized religion to tell YOU that your child is going to hell for LOVE? There has got to be a part of you that feels torn, that knows that is wrong. So WHY are you doing it? Real talk, it's time to break some generational curses.
Advocacybctv.org

Abacus Benefit Consultants 8-9-21

Robert Chin, President of Abacus Benefit Consultants, discusses his business with Claudia Wert. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Charitiesbctv.org

Power of the Purse Fund 8-10-21

Host Susan Shelly McGovern talks with Chiara Renninger and Monica Reyes of the Power of the Purse program to discuss the fund and explain how communal donations help to enrich the women and girl of the community on Centering on Peace. From the program: Centering on Peace.
Berks County, PAbctv.org

County of Berks Commissioners’ Meeting 8-12-21

The County of Berks Commissioners hold their weekly meeting on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
CelebritiesDaily Local News

DaBaby deletes apology?

DaBaby has seemingly deleted his apology to the LGBTQ community. The 'Suge' rapper came under fire last month for comments he made during his set at Rolling Loud Miami and after initially defending his comments, he issued an apology for his "hurtful and triggering" remarks on Instagram on August 2.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Tragedy which left seven children instant orphans

A terrible day in Snedshill – and seven instantly orphaned children. And for one of them, Reggie Turley, there was double anguish, as not only was his mother murdered on that tragic day, but his adoptive mother was destined to be murdered as well. In delving into her family history,...
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Religionwashingtonnewsday.com

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ First Presidency, the church’s highest governing body, released a statement Wednesday asking churchgoers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks during public meetings.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”
InternetPosted by
The US Sun

How to delete a Facebook page

MORE and more people are opting out of social media to live a fuller life away from phones, apps and technology. Here we explain in detail how to delete a Facebook page, and all the other options you have to get offline... How to delete a Facebook page. Requirements. To...
Talbot County, MDstardem.com

Boyfriend deleted Instagram photos

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was fired from my job at a media company that I dedicated years of my life to. The company was a startup, so layoffs were always inevitable, but I was let go in a way that made me feel like I had never been valued in the first place. Now that the company is under new management, they want to bring me back as a contract employee. This company has broken my trust, but I need the money. What should I do? — Hesitant.
Religionaninjusticemag.com

I Stopped Attending Church Because I Have a Gay Child

I still believe in God, but I’m conflicted about religion. My daughter is gay. It’s not my place to tell the world about her sexuality, so I got her consent before writing this article. She’s a legal adult who is in a relationship with another legal adult, also a female. This shouldn’t affect me, but it does.
EducationPosted by
MIX 108

DaBaby Deletes Apology to LGBTQ Community From Instagram

DaBaby's seemingly heartfelt apology to the LGBTQ+ community has been removed from his Instagram page. On Sunday (Aug. 8), it was noticed that the lengthy sorry note was no longer featured on the North Carolina rapper's account. It is unclear why the message was removed. The rapper may have felt his point had been made and there was no longer a need to keep the massage on his page in perpetuity. A number of people speculated about the removal in the comments of a blog post about the missing statement.
Religionmountainvalleynewspaper.com

In The Word

Ahab, The King Who Had The Sad Plight Of Marriage To Jezebel. There is no short way to tell the sordid story of Ahab and Jezebel, so please hang on until I can write the required articles to at least partly cover this sad, sad story. I Kings 18:17-18 says, “And it came to pass, when Ahab saw Elijah, that Ahab said unto him, Art thou he that troubleth Israel? And he answered, I have not troubled Israel, but thou, and thy father’s house, in that ye have forsaken the commandments of the LORD, and thou hast followed Baalim.” It is interesting that the same kind of accusation as that leveled against Elijah by Ahab are still being used in our day, for many in our nation and the world seem to think that believers in Christ are the real problem. They seem to thing that the standards that Christians set for themselves, and desire others to follow, are too divisive. Ahab actually accused Elijah as being the “troubler of Israel”, simply because he had told Ahab (I Kings 17:1) that there would be no rain for “these years” except according to his word.
Reading, PAbctv.org

Reading Mayor Eddie Morán Updated Mask Policy for City Facilities

READING: Today, Mayor Eddie Morán of the City of Reading announced he has updated the mask policy for all City properties:. “In consultation with the Office of Emergency Management Services (EMS) for the City of Reading and the Fire Marshal, all City employees and visitors will be required to wear facial masks in all City-owned buildings beginning Monday, August 16th.
ReligionBuffalo News

Letter: Mentioning Jehovah’s Witness in Covid-19 article seems unfair

At the very end of a long article describing the various reasons that people have for not receiving the Covid-19 vaccine the authors felt it necessary to finish with the example of a woman who they describe as “a Jehovah’s Witness who does not vote.” I’m not sure what either of those facts has to do with anything else in the article nor do I find any other mention of anyone’s religious beliefs. It is also incorrect in its implication that the Witnesses oppose vaccination; I know many, including several close family members, all of whom are fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy