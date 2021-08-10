Cancel
San Mateo County, CA

Peninsula Clean Energy Expands Used Electric Vehicle Rebate Program

 4 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, CA – Aug. 10, 2021 – Peninsula Clean Energy is expanding its program that offers rebates of up to $4,000 for the purchase of a used electric vehicle. San Mateo County residents regardless of income can now receive a rebate starting at $700 for a plug-in hybrid and $1,000 for a fully-electric vehicle. Income-qualified county residents can receive a rebate as high as $3,700 for a plug-in hybrid and $4,000 for a fully-electric vehicle.

