Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams Make Three Transaction Moves

By Nicholas Cothrel
Posted by 
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams released punter Brandon Wright and defensive back Jovan Grant, and signed defensive back Tyler Hall, the team announced.

Hall, the former undrafted defender out of Wyoming, saw action in nine games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. However, Hall was largely buried on the depth chart and didn't see much playing time outside of special teams where he attributed to 125 snaps. He recorded six tackles last season under Rams' newly hired defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. During his time in Atlanta, Hall served a few stints on the practice squad.

Wright, the punter who spent 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, only played in one game last season.

Grant, however, is an undrafted rookie out of Merrimack College who looks to gather NFL experience elsewhere.

Continue Reading: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

Comments / 0

RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
36
Followers
106
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tyler Hall
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Atlanta Falcons#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Merrimack College#Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...
NFLYardbarker

The REAL reason why the Rams dumped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

Ever since Jared Goff was drafted number 1 overall in 2016, he and the Rams have been on a wild roller coaster ride. After McVay took him to the top, Goff started dragging the Rams offense to the bottom and now there’s a new Quarterback in town. Why was Goff so awful that McVay and the Rams had to sell the farm to go and acquire Stafford? And how much better can Stafford make the Rams?
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Patriots trade sends Sony Michel to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a major loss before training camps even began this offseason. Running back Cam Akers, who was expected to take over as the lead back full time this season, tore his Achilles working out and is expected to miss the entire 2021 season. Could a trade for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel make sense?
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Lions Regret? Rams QB Stafford Has One

The Detroit Lions' reputation is an unfortunate one. But it's also a chicken-or-the-egg one. Is the franchise not good enough for the players? Have the players not been good enough for the franchise?. Star quarterback Matthew Stafford, now with the Los Angeles Rams after a long and largely unsuccessful time...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road this weekend to join the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice, and Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Reporter and Lead Content Strategist had boots on the ground in Oxnard, Calif. to observe the workout. Breer dropped his MMQB column as he does the Monday...
NFLNBC Sports

Leonard Floyd: Matthew Stafford is making the Rams defense better

Rams coach Sean McVay has learned the hard way that praise of Matthew Stafford easily can be interpreted as criticism of Jared Goff. Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd apparently hasn’t gotten the memo yet. Floyd told reporters on Saturday that he’s seen greater intensity at practice between offense and defense. He...
NFLchatsports.com

How Ben Skowronek can make the Rams 53-man roster as a wide receiver

In the last 16 months, the Los Angeles Rams have drafted two wide receivers in the second round, signed DeSean Jackson, and extended both Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. While teams like the Detroit Lions enter the season with an open competition for basically the top four or five receiver jobs, the Rams went into 2021 training camp with five virtual guarantees at wide receiver.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

11 third-year Rams looking to make a leap this season

In his meeting with the media on Monday, New England Patriots head coach said something that stood out to me about NFL player development:. BB: I think, Bob [Socci], just the way you articulated it really makes those second to third-year players, in a way, first to second-year players because they didn’t get the full first to second-year experience. Certainly they learned from a season and going into another season but, as you pointed out, without the spring, without all the foundation of laying that you do in the spring, both training, fundamentals, scheme installation, team building and communication and so forth and all those things are part of it too. So yeah, there’s a big jump from year one to year two. The next biggest jump probably is year two to year three, but when you look at a year like last year that wasn’t a normal year two to year three, maybe there’s an element of that first to second-year jump as well that’s also added in there.
NFLallfans.co

New Rams WR DeSean Jackson Already Making An Impact

If the name of the game is speed, DeSean Jackson still has it despite turning 35-years-old this year. Jackson, who joined the Rams this offseason on a one-year deal, is looking to prove that he still can play at the highest level. Will his production be limited? Sure. Can he...
NFLInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Matthew Stafford, DeSean Jackson make Rams’ day complete

OXNARD — The first two passes were too long. The next one was too short and was broken up. Finally, on the last attempt at a deep throw from Matthew Stafford to DeSean Jackson, the Rams’ star offseason additions got it just right. Stafford’s high-arching completion to Jackson, who’d out-sprinted...
NFLculvercityobserver.com

Rams hope Jackson and Stafford can make magic down the field

It's been a while since the Los Angeles Rams have consistently thrown the ball deep. In 2018 and 2019 Rams quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Brandin Cooks got together on some deep pass plays but it was never consistent. Cooks left the team last year and Goff was traded...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams claim OL Ryan Pope off waivers

The LA Rams claimed OL Ryan Pope off waivers on Wednesday, adding depth to a position that they’ve been trying to add depth to for some time. The Rams had been looking at the recently-released OL Lamont Gaillard on waivers but were low on the priority list. This time, they were able to claim Pope and add him to the 90-man roster ahead of Saturday’s preseason matchup against the LA Chargers.
NFLYardbarker

Ethan Westbrooks News

The Raiders are bringing back a familiar face for their defensive line. Las Vegas announced that the club has signed Ethan Westbrooks on Wednesday. Westbrooks spent training camp with the Raiders in 2019, though he was released when rosters were reduced to 53 players. 49ers reportedly release Ethan Westbrooks two...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy