30 Day Countdown, Day 25: Official Beer of the 2021 UW Football Season

By UW Dawg Pound
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt goes without saying that football and beer are a fantastic pairing. Whether you’re watching the game on your couch, at a sports bar, or tailgating outside the stadium, there’s a pretty good chance that you’re preparing for the game with a cold beer- or an ice cold beer- in your hand. In past years, we at UWDP have surveyed the beer landscape to choose an official beer of the season, and we’re back to help you with this important task once again.

