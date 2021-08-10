Cancel
Kornit Digital Acquires Voxel8

Cover picture for the articleKornit Digital Ltd. has acquired all associated assets of Somerville, Mass.-based Voxel8. Voxel8’s advanced additive manufacturing technology for textiles allows for digital fabrication of functional features with zonal control of material properties, in addition to utilizing high-performance elastomers adhering to inkjet technology. “Voxel8’s innovative technologies and talent will help us...

