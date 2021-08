Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI in Thursday's loss to the Angels. Cabrera is still seeking career home run No. 500, though he did tally the 591st double of his storied career. The 19-year veteran should record the milestone long ball at some point yet this year, and the Tigers will surely keep putting him in the lineup until he's able to do so. Cabrera may see a few more rest days once he hits that elusive home run, allowing the team to take a longer look at some younger players heading into 2022.