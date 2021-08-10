Cancel
Equifax to buy Appriss Insights for $1.83bn

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppriss, a portfolio company of Clearlake and Insight Partners, provides data used in public and workplace safety, law enforcement, fraud detection and prevention, and healthcare credentialing. The business is expected to generate around $150m of revenue in 2021, up 30% on the year, and the transaction is set to be...

