"According to a recent study published in Economics of Transportation, as the number of SUVs on the street tripled from 2000 to 2019, pedestrian deaths surged nationwide by 30 percent," reports Christopher Robbins. "In 2020, SUVs and 'crossovers' accounted for 50 percent of automobile purchases; 20 percent of new vehicles bought were pickup trucks." Justin Tyndall, the study's author, wrote in a tweet: "In the paper, I use the value of a statistical life and recommend a schedule of taxes to address the external safety risks imposed by large vehicles in the US. The external cost of driving a light truck rather than a car on pedestrian death risk alone is ~$100 per year."