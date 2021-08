The FTSE 100 ended the week 95.76 points higher, closing at 7,218.71 on Friday. Best of the Best shares plunged after it warned annual profit would be more than 60% less than expected after customers spent money elsewhere and the cost of attracting new players rose. The competitions company said revenue from established customers signed up before May 2020 was 6% lower in the 15 weeks to 8 August than in the 15 weeks to the end of April. These customers are taking advantage of the end of lockdown, major sporting events and travelling to spend money, the company said.