Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US open: Stocks trade higher after Dow Jones gets knocked off record high

By Iain Gilbert
ShareCast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a rise in new cases of Covid-19 cases knocked both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off their all-time highs in the previous session. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.44% at 35,255.79, while...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Energy Stocks#Infrastructure#Dow Jones#Senate#Treasury#Norwegian Cruise Line#Softbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Tech Stocks Priced Less Than $20 Per Share

The demand for technology solutions is expected to remain high in the near term owing to ongoing digitization and the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. However, since overpriced tech stocks are now more prone to a correction because investors remain concerned about inflationary pressures, low-priced tech stocks Absolute Software (ABST) and AstroNova (ALOT) could be safe bets now. Trading at less than $20, we think these two stocks have the potential to generate substantial returns in the near term. Read on.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5% over the last four trading days on investors’ concerns about strong inflationary pressures. However, strong corporate earnings reported by the tech companies rekindled investor interest in the technology industry. This is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 17.4% returns over the past three months.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 High Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Predicts Could Also Rally 15% or More

Because the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and rising inflation could precipitate a market correction in the near term, high dividend-paying stocks could be ideal bets to hedge against the potential investment portfolio losses. Analysts expect dividend-paying stocks Chevron (CVX), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), and Sumitomo Mitsui (NYSE:SMFG) to rally by more than 15% in the near term. So, we think these stocks could be solid bets now. Let’s discuss.Concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and rising inflation are fueling significant volatility in the markets currently. In fact, many analysts and investors expect a broader market correction in the near term.
StocksMySanAntonio

Yardeni says 'roaring 2020s' to continue, and stock bulls agree

There's little reason for stock bulls to have an epiphany with the S&P 500 almost doubling from its pandemic lows. But they do have several motives to keep their faith in the equity market. "Earnings have been on fire," Ed Yardeni, the president of his eponymously named research firm, said...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones, S&P 500 push higher as Nasdaq 100 consolidates. Cyclically-oriented stocks following the climb in Treasury yields. Key event risks: Jerome Powell, FOMC Minutes, US retail sales. Cyclical Shares to Continue Shining with Tech at Risk?. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to extend gains into new...
Stocksmoneyandmarkets.com

Earnings Edge: A Pivotal Week for 2 Stocks (CSCO & AMAT Analysis)

We are coming up on the tail end of the second-quarter earnings season, and so far, it’s done pretty well. The companies in the S&P 500 are reporting the highest revenue growth in more than a decade. That tells us the rebound from the pandemic is alive and well. Just...
Retailinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Ongoing Reflation Trade Stock Rally Awaits Retail Sales, Fed Minutes

Defensive sectors made a comeback on Friday, along with a plunge in yields. Investors searching for another catalyst to maintain record highs. Friday saw yet another in a string of market records as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit new closing highs, albeit on thin summer trading. It was the 48th record close for the SPX since the start of 2021. Recent rallies have been propelled by the Reflation Trade, but it's unclear whether there's enough momentum for the current market paradigm to continue pushing equities higher in the week ahead.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare , Utilities and Telecoms sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.04% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index climbed 0.16%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 0.04%.
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks continue to take their cue from corporate earnings

European stocks continued to push into record territory at midday on Friday after a strong week of corporate earnings, shrugging off worries about Covid cases forcing the partial closure of a major Chinese container terminal. "Despite the rise in Delta-variant case numbers, the rebound in earnings on both sides of...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Disney helps lift Dow, S&P 500 to records

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 inched higher to touch intraday records on Friday and were poised for a second straight week of gains, buoyed by gains in Walt Disney, although a drop in consumer sentiment kept gains in check. Walt Disney climbed 1.43%...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Flat; Dow, S&P 500 Hit Fresh Record Highs

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks ended roughly flat on Friday despite the Dow and the S&P 500 both climbing to fresh record highs early on in the session. Data showing a significant drop in U.S. consumer sentiment, and concerns about the impact of surging cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus on growth outweighed buoyant earnings updates from some top notch companies.
StocksJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

US stocks eke out gains, leaving S&P 500 higher for the week

(AP) — Another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street gave way Friday to small gains and new highs for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. The two indexes wavered for much of the day before eking out their fourth straight day of gains. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and notched its second-straight weekly increase. The Dow and the Nasdaq composite edged up less than 0.1%.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. inches higher as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

On Friday, all three key indices of Wall St. had edged higher with trade-sensitive Dow alongside benchmark S&P 500 extending their record-setting rallies, closing out with a second straight weekly percentage gain in a row, as large gains in Disney following a robust second-quarter earnings’ report had offset the impacts of a steep drop in US Consumer Sentiment Index as cited in a U.
StocksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Stocks end higher on Wall Street as Big Tech climbs

Stocks capped another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with more gains Thursday, as strength in technology and healthcare companies outweighed a pullback elsewhere in the market. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index eked out a 0.3% gain, good enough for its third straight all-time high. The benchmark index...

Comments / 0

Community Policy