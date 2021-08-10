US open: Stocks trade higher after Dow Jones gets knocked off record high

The demand for technology solutions is expected to remain high in the near term owing to ongoing digitization and the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. However, since overpriced tech stocks are now more prone to a correction because investors remain concerned about inflationary pressures, low-priced tech stocks Absolute Software (ABST) and AstroNova (ALOT) could be safe bets now. Trading at less than $20, we think these two stocks have the potential to generate substantial returns in the near term. Read on.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5% over the last four trading days on investors’ concerns about strong inflationary pressures. However, strong corporate earnings reported by the tech companies rekindled investor interest in the technology industry. This is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 17.4% returns over the past three months.