July 23 and 24 marked the first ever Goldendale High School Youth Wrestling Camp. The team thought it was a great opportunity for the youth wrestlers to get back on the mats after their 15-month break due to Covid. It was also a fundraiser for the team because they have expenses they have to cover for non-league tournaments each season, as well as for some much-needed new wrestling mats. Head coach Chris Williams says, “It’s important to continue to build a strong feeder program in our community,” and of course what better way to do it then to have a camp for young athletes to see what it’s all about.