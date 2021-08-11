Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch nine-year-old girl play Geddy Lee's Tom Sawyer bass part flawlessly

By Fraser Lewry
loudersound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine year old Ellen Alaverdyan only started playing bass in April 2020, but she's already developed something of a fanbase, with nearly 40,000 followers on Facebook and an endorsement from Prince drummer Sheila E. Now she's released a video in which she plays the bass part to Rush's 1981 classic...

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 11

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila E.
Person
Billy Sheehan
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Geddy Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Play#Music Industry#Rush#Classic Rock#Prog Magazine#The Word Magazine#The New Statesman#Serbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarists pre-1980 revealed

Our GOAT Hunt is underway and we have asked for your help in putting together the ultimate fantasy band line-up – a supergroup of supergroups comprising musicians who the Greatest of All Time in their field. The list of guitarists who can lay claim to be the Greatest of All...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

In a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.
Rock MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Primus’ Les Claypool ‘Learning’ From Rush Bassist Geddy Lee

As Primus prepare to launch their Rush tribute tour, frontman Les Claypool revealed that he’s been taking lessons from none other than Geddy Lee. Claypool posted a picture to Instagram of the musicians working together. In the image (embedded below), both men are seen holding their respective bass guitars and leaning into frame for the pic. Claypool captioned the photo with a simple phrase: “Learning from the master.”
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Watch teenage Foo Fighters fan Lauren borrow Dave Grohl’s guitar for killer performance of Monkey Wrench

You don’t get to be the Nicest Man In Rock without making some dreams come true for your fans. Happily, Dave Grohl has a great track record in this respect, whether that’s bringing Foo Fighters to the Italian city of Cesena in 2015 following a plea by Fabio Zaffagnini and the Rockin‘ 1000 or taking time out from a dinner party with friends to sing Sting’s iconic ‘I want my MTV’ lyric from Dire Straits’ Money For Nothing for a Philadelphia musician’s Instagram Live-streamed Grohlathon appeal.
MusicGuitar Player

My Career in Five Songs: Jake E. Lee

Jake E. Lee says he never considered himself a shredder, but guitar fans who grew up in the ’80s might beg to differ. Lee first burst onto the national stage in 1983 with Ozzy Osbourne’s band as guitarist and official successor to Randy Rhoads, following Rhoads’ death in a plane crash the previous year, at the age of 25.
Musicclassicfm.com

7-year-old classical guitar virtuoso plays with extraordinary passion and precision

Konstantina Andritsou’s performance of a Tárrega melody is measured, and mesmerising. A phenomenal young guitarist has been garnering attention online, for this video in which she plays a work by renowned Spanish composer Francisco Tárrega aged just seven years old. Konstantina Andritsou plays with passion and precision as she holds...
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Mark Knopfler Bring the House Down with His Epic “Sultans of Swing” Solo

Multiple Grammy award-winner and one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Knopfler’s lengthy and prolific career includes recording no less than nine solo albums; the same number of soundtrack albums; collaborations with co-legends Chet Atkins and Emmylou Harris; and country rockers The Notting Hillbillies’ Missing...Presumed Having a Good Time long-player.
Musicloudersound.com

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson - 10 records that changed my life

Jethro Tull mainman Ian Anderson sat down with Classic Rock to run down his selections for the 10 records that changed his life. “Obviously, when you’re talking about records that are ‘life changing,’ to use that term, you’re usually talking about pieces of music that you heard in your youth,” Anderson says. “But I’m one of those people who never stops listening to new things, so happily there are some recordings that have had a dramatic impact on me in later years.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Ronnie James Dio's 'devil horns' hand gesture has been turned into a guitar

Every year since 2014, UK-based brand Cynosure – headed up by luthier Oliver Andrew – has been commissioned by Bloodstock Festival’s Paul Raymond Gregory to create eye-catching electric guitars for the event’s bespoke RAM art gallery. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the iconic metal festival, and as such,...
MusicGuitar Player

Watch The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Mini-Documentary Clip

On this day in 1966, The Beatles’ seventh studio long-player, Revolver, was released. Bouncing on from the similarly immersive Rubber Soul album tracked months prior, the band entered EMI's Abbey Road Studios in April 1966 to pursue some highly experimental recording techniques. At this point in their career, The Beatles...
MusicMusicRadar.com

5 songs drummers need to know featuring Jeff Porcaro

On 5 August 1992, the drumming - and wider musical - world lost one of its all-time greats. Jeff Porcaro was born into one an incredibly gifted musical family, his father Joe was a hugely successful band leader who guided his sons - bassist Mike, keyboard player, Steve, and Jeff - into the arena of top-flight session work.
MusicBillboard

Meet Omer Fedi, the 21-Year-Old Prodigy Bringing Guitar Back to Top 40

With his distinctive riffs and magnetic personality, the writer-producer-sideman has become hitmakers’ new best friend. Even among the trees and thick shrubberies lining the pathways outside Conway Recording Studios in Hollywood, it’s easy to find Omer Fedi. His hair, dyed a siren red last year, makes for a blinding follicular flash that, combined with his rainbow manicure and heavy chain necklace that jangles loudly when he gets animated — which is often — immediately announces his presence.
Musicloudersound.com

Watch Rush's Neil Peart's last recorded drum solo

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Moving Pictures, Rush will screen the director's cut of their 2019 concert film Cinema Strangiato, featuring Neil Peart's last recorded drum solo. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Rush's iconic eighth studio album, Moving Pictures, the director's cut of their 2019 film...

Comments / 11

Community Policy