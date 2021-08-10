Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa Hospitalizations Increase as State Fair and School Approach

By Nikoel Hytrek
iowastartingline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines was at or near capacity most of July due to an increase of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other illnesses. The medical facility announced Monday it would suspend elective surgeries because of a “high census” in the hospital. Elective surgeries are operations scheduled in advance because they aren’t emergencies, but can still be life-saving and necessary.

