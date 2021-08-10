Free career guidance test now available for high school students
OKLAHOMA CITY – Starting with the 2021-2022 school year, Oklahoma’s high school students will join thousands of other students around the country in taking the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test. Officially signed into law during the legislative session, a ceremonial signing was held last week at the Capitol for Senate Bill 642. Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, was the Senate author of the measure and said it will provide another free tool for students as they begin examining possible careers.oksenate.gov
