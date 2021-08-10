Free career guidance test now available for high school students

The state Department of Education says students in Oconee County ranked in the top 10 in the state in scores on the latest Georgia Milestone tests. The Georgia Department of Education has released Milestones, End of Grade, and End of Course Assessment results. On each of the 19 assessments for the 2020-21 school year, Oconee County Schools had an average well above that of the state of Georgia. OCS ranked in the top 10 in the state on all assessments as well.