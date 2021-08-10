Cancel
Education

Free career guidance test now available for high school students

oksenate.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY – Starting with the 2021-2022 school year, Oklahoma’s high school students will join thousands of other students around the country in taking the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test. Officially signed into law during the legislative session, a ceremonial signing was held last week at the Capitol for Senate Bill 642. Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, was the Senate author of the measure and said it will provide another free tool for students as they begin examining possible careers.

Oconee County, GA
WGAU

Oconee Co students score high in Milestone tests

The state Department of Education says students in Oconee County ranked in the top 10 in the state in scores on the latest Georgia Milestone tests. The Georgia Department of Education has released Milestones, End of Grade, and End of Course Assessment results. On each of the 19 assessments for the 2020-21 school year, Oconee County Schools had an average well above that of the state of Georgia. OCS ranked in the top 10 in the state on all assessments as well.
Rutland, VT

School officials looking for more COVID guidance as students set to return

While face masks will be mandatory for Vermont K-12 students when they return to school this fall, school officials are looking for more clarity on the state’s latest pandemic-mitigation recommendations as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise around the state. Last week, the state announced it would advise school districts...
Education

Special education evaluations for home-schooled or private school students available

In response to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA 2004), Minnesota School Districts must demonstrate that “all children with disabilities, including children with disabilities attending private schools, regardless of the severity of their disabilities, and who are in need of special education and related services, are identified, located and evaluated.” This responsibility extends to children with disabilities who are educated at home or in nonpublic schools.
Education

Resources Available For Students And Teachers As School Resumes

After more than a year of uncertainty, hardships and creative solutions, class is starting around the state. While students are heading back to the classroom, more students than normal may be facing financial hardships. To make up for it, local organizations are working to get students the supplies they need to have a successful school year.
Chicago, IL

Chicago Public Schools to offer free weekly COVID tests for students, staff

CHICAGO - Free weekly tests for COVID-19 will be offered to Chicago Public Schools students and staff members when classes resume session. However, the district will not make testing mandatory. It's the latest safety measure amid negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union. There has been concern about a return to...
Fort Scott, KS

Free Meals Available For All American Students

The National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option (SSO) waiver allows all Kansas students the option of free breakfast and lunch each school day during the 2021-2022 school year – ensuring students are fueled and ready to learn. The waiver allows the SSO to operate when school is open during...
Education

New Guidance Calls For Weekly COVID Testing Of Unvaccinated Students

(Saint Paul, MN) -- There's new federal and state guidance for schools with COVID cases spiking. Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says it calls for all unvaccinated school-age children and school staff to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a week throughout the school year. Malcolm says unvaccinated children involved in sports or extra-curricular activities should be tested even more frequently. State Education Commissioner Heather Mueller says every school will have access to COVID testing, based on local communities' decisions on what is best for their students and educators.
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg High School students will start school remotely

GALESBURG — Galesburg High School students will be in remote learning until Sept. 13 due to delays in an electrical switchover amid construction at the school. Classes for all students will begin Sept. 2, with only the high school in remote learning. A new transformer is needed at the high...
Education

Updated school reopening guidance changes contact tracing rules for students

TRENTON — Students properly wearing their masks within 3 to 6 feet of a COVID-19-infected student, also properly wearing their mask are no longer considered “close contacts,” and won’t have to quarantine according to updated guidance from the New Jersey Department of Education released Friday. State education officials on Friday...
Nelsonville, OH

High school student awarded scholarship

Alexander Taylor, of Nelsonville, has been chosen to receive a $2,000 scholarship from Foresters Financial, a fraternal life insurer. With the award, Taylor is also eligible to receive up to $8,000 over four years. The Foresters competitive academic scholarships are awarded annually to 250 students in the U.S. and Canada....
Eden Prairie, MN

Back to school: Supplies for students in need available at school open houses

August can bring back-to-school jitters, but some families have the additional anxiety of affording all the items on their children’s school supply lists. Thanks to a community-wide effort led by Eden Prairie Community Education, every child at each Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) site can easily and quickly access adequate supplies to be successful in school.

