Pennsylvania State

Our View: Infrastructure bill will do much for Pa.; Toomey was wrong to oppose it

Posted by 
Times Leader
 8 days ago
Toomey

In the critical vote over the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, Pennsylvania’s two senators voted perhaps as you would have expected.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, voted yes on the sweeping legislation, while Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, voted no.

The bill passed in the Senate with a 69-30 vote. Casey and other Democratic senators were joined by a number of Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

While it’s important to note that the bill has not officially passed yet — it still faces a test in the House of Representatives, where it could still face some complications — it’s also important to note just how much the bill, if made into law, will do for Pennsylvania, along with the rest of the nation.

The bill includes $1 trillion in spending to improve roads around the nation, increase access to broadband internet and a number of other public works.

According to reporting from the Times Leader’s Bill O’Boyle, Pennsylvania can expect to see $11.3 billion for federal aid highway programs, and an additional $1.6 billion for bridge replacement projects. It cannot be understated how valuable this will be.

“In Pennsylvania, there are more than 3,300 bridges and over 7,540 miles of highway in poor condition,” O’Boyle writes. It’s something we can see right here in our area, with the iconic Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge that links Pittston and West Pittston being closed just recently due to structural concerns.

Pennsylvania can expect to see $2.8 billion in spending to improve public transportation, an undeniable boon for both laborers and families, especially underprivileged ones in our state’s urban communities, who may have few other options to travel to work.

$100 million will be spent to improve broadband internet coverage. Currently, nearly 400,000 Pennsylvanians — equivalent to the combined populations of Pittsburgh and Erie, two of our largest cities — live without it. Access to the internet has grown increasingly important over the past years, and especially since the beginning of the pandemic. The expansion of access to the internet is tantamount to allowing more people to have affordable access to our most important means of communication, entertainment — and especially work.

The bill will also give billions to mine reclamation, a vitally important step, as a vast majority of Pennsylvania’s counties — 43 out of 67 — have areas that have been designated “abandoned mine land problem areas.” While coal mining is an important part of Pennsylvania’s heritage, it is also largely in Pennsylvania’s past, and cleaning up this land to create spaces that are both safer and greener is of significant importance.

Perhaps most importantly, Pennsylvania will benefit from a substantial investment in the state’s drinking water. Roughly 160,000 of Pennsylvania’s water service lines are made of lead — a problem that needs to be fixed as close to immediately as possible. Lead pipes can lead to lead poisoning, which can cause a host of horrific and totally avoidable health problems.

This is what Toomey voted against.

“There is a need to expand and maintain our nation’s real, physical infrastructure, which is why the federal government spends billions on these projects every year,” Toomey said in a statement. “But this legislation is too expensive, too expansive, too unpaid for, and too threatening to the innovative cryptocurrency economy.”

While some of Toomey’s concerns are reasonable — he calls out $1 trillion in unspent COVID-19 relief moneys that could be reappropriated — the fact of the matter is that Toomey voted against a bill that would remove thousands of lead pipes, clean up hundreds of acres of unsafe mine land, in favor of an undefined “something else.”

We would much rather have clean drinking water than a valuable bitcoin wallet.

