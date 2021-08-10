Cancel
Video Games

Aragami 2: Story Trailer Showcases the Game’s Protagonist and More

By Franklin Bellone Borges
attackofthefanboy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Lince Works revealed today, on their official YouTube channel, the story trailer of Aragami 2, the newest game of their acclaimed stealth series. On the game’s story trailer, which you can check out below, we get to meet not only the game’s protagonist, Kurai, but also learn more about the title’s setting and its main storyline, where he will fight to free his people from the clutches of the Akatsuchi. The trailer features only in-game scenes, showcasing a little more of the tittles’ gameplay.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Protagonist#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Lince Works#Akatsuchi
