Aragami 2: Story Trailer Showcases the Game’s Protagonist and More

No More Heroes 3 is one of the most anticipated upcoming titles on Switch, and every new screenshot, interview, and trailer only feeds that hype train. Today, Nintendo UK is doing its part to stoke us up with a brand new trailer that showcases the ten alien heroes that Travis Touchdown will face off against in No More Heroes 3. You can check out the YouTube video here – normally, we’d just embed it for you, but this one is age-restricted and thus has to be viewed on the site.