Want to know the lineup for the first America’s Got Talent live show, set to air on NBC this Tuesday? Then go ahead and consider us more than happy to help!. This past week, the network was kind enough to share a schedule of when some of the remaining acts are performing — and yes, there are some parts of the first show that are going to be a surprise. Let’s share what we know about each act, alongside a refresher in the event you need it.