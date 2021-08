Sometimes, holding out to get all the information before making a decision isn’t the popular thing to do. Usually, though, it is the right thing to do. Such is the case in Cadiz, where Village Council voted to table an agreement with the Harrison Hills City School District early this month. The school systems wants to buy a portion of Mazeroski Field from the village and plans to perform upgrades there. It would install a new baseball fied on the 5 acres it intends to buy, improving athletic facilities for high school students.