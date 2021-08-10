Precious Blood Catholic Church’s annual picnic this weekend
Precious Blood Catholic Church’s annual picnic will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, August 15 at the church located at 1385 W 6th Street, Jasper. Chicken dinners will be served in the air-conditioned cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drive-thru dinners and outside dinners will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinners will include fried chicken, dressing, green beans, slaw, dessert, and a drink. Cost is $12.00 per plate.newsnowdc.com
