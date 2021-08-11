Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate Report Co-Author: ‘The Pile Of Evidence Is Now Enormous’

By Ari Shapiro, Patrick Jarenwattananon, Noah Caldwell
WAMU
 3 days ago

NPR’s Ari Shapiro talks with Kim Cobb, one of the lead authors of the U.N.’s new landmark climate report, about the urgency of acting to lower emissions and how oceans are impacted by climate change. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Oceans#Npr#Climate Report Co Author#Npr#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWashington Examiner

Climate change’s threat multiplier

At the last G-7 summit in June, President Joe Biden stated that climate change was the top threat facing national security. Biden's attitude is broadly shared by world leaders. This month, Russia released its new National Security Strategy. It included a very interesting addition: climate change. The U.S. Department of...
Mic

14,000 scientists warn of "untold suffering" if we fail to act on climate change

There are some phrases that should stop you in your tracks. The warning of a future that holds "untold suffering" is one of them. That is exactly what scientists from around the world are cautioning will happen if we don't take the threat of climate change seriously. In a paper published Wednesday in the journal BioScience, more than 14,000 scientists from 153 countries signed their name to research that warns of an incoming climate emergency.
EnvironmentPosted by
InsideClimate News

Global Climate Panel’s Report: No Part of the Planet Will be Spared

Amidst a summer of fires, floods and heat waves, scientists on Monday delivered yet another reminder that burning more fossil fuels in the decades ahead will rapidly intensify the impacts of global warming. Only pulling the emergency brake right now on greenhouse gas emissions can stop the planet from heating to a dangerous level by the end of the century, the scientists’ report concluded.
Environmentbgindependentmedia.org

IPCC Authors: This is the most sobering report card yet on climate change and Earth’s future

By Pep Canadell, CSIRO; Joelle Gergis, Australian National University; Malte Meinshausen, The University of Melbourne; Mark Hemer, CSIRO, and Michael Grose, CSIRO. Earth has warmed 1.09℃ since pre-industrial times and many changes such as sea-level rise and glacier melt are now virtually irreversible, according to the most sobering report yet by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

World shudders at 'terrifying' UN climate report

World leaders, green groups and influencers reacted on Monday to a "terrifying" UN climate science report with a mix of horror and hopefulness as the scale of the emergency became abundantly clear. US presidential envoy on climate and former secretary of state John Kerry said the IPCC report, which warned the world is on course to reach 1.5C of warming around 2030, showed "the climate crisis is not only here, it is growing increasingly severe". Current US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement that world leaders, the private sector and individuals must "act together with urgency and do everything it takes to protect our planet". Frans Timmermans, the European Union's deputy climate chief, said the 3,500-page report proved "it's not too late to stem the tide and prevent runaway climate change".
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Scientists Found Evidence of Gulf Stream Collapse as Climate Crisis Worsens

Climate scientists have discovered evidence of the Gulf Stream collapsing, one of the planet's major potential tipping points. According to the study, the currents known as the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) showed "an almost total loss of stability over the previous century" the study. The currents are already at their lowest in at least 1,600 years, but new research suggests they are on the verge of shutting altogether.
EnvironmentPhys.org

IPCC Report: Climate change is happening here and now

Climate researcher Sonia Seneviratne contributed to the latest assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). As she highlights here, the new report clearly demonstrates that we can't afford to lose any more time when it comes to climate change. The Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel...
Environmentkcrw.com

Expect extreme and unavoidable climate catastrophes, warns new UN report

The consequences of global warming are now unavoidable, while climate catastrophes are likely to get worse. Those are the findings of a new report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The earth is projected to surpass a heating threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius. It’s at that...
Environmentkfgo.com

More countries hike climate pledges, piling pressure on major emitters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A group of mostly smaller countries submitted new, more ambitious climate pledges to the United Nations this week, raising pressure on big emitters including China to do the same ahead of a major U.N. climate summit in November. U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa said that as of...
EnvironmentPosted by
Yale Environment 360

UN Climate Panel Contends With Models Showing Implausibly Fast Warming

Next week, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will unveil its latest scientific assessment, widely considered the most authoritative review of climate research. But ahead of its release, scientists have had to grapple with the fact that several next-generation models used in the assessment project that the Earth will warm far faster than previous estimates, Science reported.
Advocacycitywatchla.com

Climate Apocalypse

Nothing worse can happen to humanity. Interestingly, it has been a recurring aspect of civilization for over two thousand years but every prediction of “End Times” has failed. Yet, modern day society is proving that apocalypse has multiple possible outcomes. In fact, a case can be made that it’s never...
EnvironmentTexarkana Gazette

REPORT: reefs face destruction if greenhouse emissions aren't curbed

It has long been clear that climate change hurts coral reefs. The colorful ecosystems provide animal habitat and protect coastlines, and they are sensitive to the harbingers of human-caused climate change: rising sea levels, warming waters, worsening storms. The next decade will be make-or-break for the world's reefs, an international...
SciencePhys.org

No 'eureka moment': the evolution of climate science

What if Earth's atmosphere was infused with extra carbon dioxide, mused amateur scientist Eunice Foote in an 1856 research paper that concluded the gas was very good at absorbing heat. "An atmosphere of that gas would give to our earth a high temperature," she wrote in the study, published in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy