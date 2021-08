The Men 2 Be Inc. mentoring group had a successful Fundraiser Gala event on Aug. 7 in Hopkinsville. “I would like to thank the entire community of Hopkinsville for healing this event successful,” said LaDessa Lewis, one of the group’s founders. “Most importantly we would like to thank Gamble Funeral Home for being the headline sponsor and Pioneers Incorporated for being the sponsor for the food and certainly but not least the United Brothers for serving at the gala.”