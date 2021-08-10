Oneta Lancaster Hughes
Oneta Lancaster Hughes, 82, of Hopkinsville, died Friday, August 6, 2021, at her son’s home in Harrodsburg. Born March 29, 1939, in Hopkinsville, the daughter of the late Jesse Carl Sr. and Nancy (Mitchell) Lancaster. Oneta was the tenth of twelve children in her large and loving family. She was a member of the Kelly Baptist Church in Hopkinsville. Oneta loved watching golf, UK basketball, playing cards, bowling, and visiting friends, family and loved ones. Mrs. Hughes was a wonderful cook and baker who shared her tasty treats with all.www.kentuckynewera.com
