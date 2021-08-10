Two arrested on trafficking charges
A young Providence couple were behind bars last week after the Providence Police Department served a search warrant on their residence at Park Ridge Apartments on Thursday. A report from the PPD says officers obtained a warrant after receiving information that the pair were dealing marijuana from their apartment. Upon entering the residence, officers observed Carrie Trotter, 18 of Providence, and Daniel Carter, 22 of Providence, along with two small children under the age of 18 months.www.journalenterprise.com
