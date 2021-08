A Carroll woman who recently retired after more than 14 years of civil service to the city’s residents has announced she will be seeking one of the three council seats on this year’s ballot come November. JJ Schreck is a former Carroll Police Department Sgt. and is now a behavioral specialist with Homecare Options. She says she has a passion for this city and the people; however, she is taking action now because she and many other residents feel their voices are not being heard.